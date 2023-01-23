Jack Johnson is January student of the month at Dixon

Jack Johnson, an 18-year-old senior, is student of the month for January at Dixon High School.
His parent is Kelli Aurand. His sibling is Aidan Johnson.
What class do you find really engaging?
AP Calculus is a class that really challenges the knowledge of mathematics that I previously thought I have had. Mr. Hoffman is an excellent teacher that provides great assistance in the class. I am looking forward to seeing how this course progresses and how the test will go.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan on attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and study business until I am able to transfer in the computer science department. I know leaving high school is an extremely bittersweet moment, but I am excited for new opportunities and this new chapter of life.
What are your two favorite activities?
Cross country and track. The amount of life lessons I have learned and great people I have met all through the sport of running is unbelievable. Even after nine years of running I do not look back and wish I had done anything else. Each of these sports have improved me mentally and physically while also giving me the time of my life.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
My freshman year, student council took a trip up to Chicago for the day. My group consisted of my brother and a few of his friends along with another kid in my grade. We had free rein over Chicago, and it felt like we owned the city (for about three hours). Toward the end of our trip, we went to Dick’s Last Resort, and I do not think I have ever laughed so hard in my life. Unfortunately, COVID cut my freshman year short, but I will never forget the memories I made with them that day.
What is your hope for the future?
My hope for the future is that I am healthy along with my family, attending university while maintaining good grades, as well as a strong mental health. Keeping connections with friends from the past is also another thing that I hope I never lose.
