Maxwell DeForest is January student of the month at Newman Central Catholic High School

Maxwell DeForest is student of the month for January at Newman Central Catholic High School.
He is a 17-year-old senior from Dixon. His parents are Carla and David DeForest. His siblings are Elizabeth, Alexander and Zachary.
What class do you find really engaging?
My all-time favorite class was speech my sophomore year with Mr. Paul Magnafici, or “Mags” for short. It was not the standard workbook class. It was something completely new, which kept things fresh and made it easy to pay attention. My favorite speech I presented was the “How-to” speech. This speech involved me teaching a friend of mine how to play “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey on the piano. (The twist was he already knew how to play “Don’t Stop Believing.”) More memories like that make speech class the most engaging class.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
After high school, I plan on going to a prestigious music school and honing my craft to become a professional musician. Starting Jan. 28, I will start my audition process at great colleges and conservatories all across the country. I am excited for what the future holds, and I’m glad I have a great community to support me.
What are your two favorite activities?
I enjoy running cross country with my team and playing piano and trumpet at our school’s Masses in front of my peers.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
In anatomy my junior year, I was in a group with some of my fellow cross country friends. We were dissecting a cat, and the amount of funny moments we had is unreal.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to be a well-known musician in every style of music, so I can please every individual. I hope to be in a major orchestra and teaching at one of the many great music schools in the world. I hope to travel the world and perform for many audiences.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.