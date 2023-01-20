January 19, 2023
Three paraprofessionals hired at Reagan Middle School in Dixon

Assistant principal’s work calendar adjusted for summer school

By Troy E. Taylor
The Reagan Middle School side of the Division Street campus. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON Dixon Public Schools’ board of education approved during Wednesday’s regular meeting the hiring of three paraprofessionals while also adjusting the contract of an assistant principal to account for additional duties.

The three paraprofessionals are all for Reagan Middle School. They are Stephanie Jones, Kayla Ankney and Amanda Fogle.

Jessica Meusel, assistant principal at Dixon High School, received a stipend for summer school work and added days to her work calendar.

In other personnel matters:

Madison lunch attendant Brittany Fasula will become a paraprofessional.

Three retirements that will be effective June 30, 2027, were approved. They were for Madison fifth-grade teacher Elizabeth Bushman, Madison social worker Michelle Spinden, and district maintenance worker Mark Whisenand.

Jefferson School paraprofessional Lori Davis resigned and Washington School custodian Jo Allen Taylor was dismissed.

Dixon High School track coaches were named. Ryan Deets was approved as head boys coach and Brandon Woodward as an assistant boys coach. Evan Thorpe, Lee Eastman and Courtney Bond were named assistants to the girls team.

Jami Bonewell was made a volunteer coach for the bowling team.

Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.