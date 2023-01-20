Sterling’s dance team is first on the floor at Washington sectional

STERLING – Stepping off to a strong Latin disco beat, Sterling will be first on the floor when the Class 1A competitive dance sectionals get underway Saturday.
The Illinois High School Association competition is being held at Washington High School in suburban Peoria. Tickets are $7.
Sterling gets 40 minutes to warm up, then performs at 10 a.m.
Sterling’s team is six strong and includes juniors Willa Lehman, Avery Van Oosten and Kirsten Workman, sophomores Addison Andrews and Lilian Reaver and freshman Ava Lehman. They will be wearing black and silver costumes.
Jaime Sparks choreographed Sterling’s routine, which includes ballet steps set to the Pitbull remix of Mexican-American DJ Deorro’s pulse-pounding “Bailar.”
Sterling finished in 10th place at last year’s competitive dance sectionals. Coach Jenn Thueson said two outside judges with experience were brought in for tryouts in order to ensure Sterling had a rigorous routine capable of competing.
In preparation for the sectional, Sterling had a three-meet schedule. The best finish was second place on Dec. 17 at Kewanee. Sterling also picked up fourth-place finishes at Waubonsie and at Huntley.
This year’s 16-team sectional field includes defending state champion Morris and five other state qualifiers: Peoria Notre Dame, Eureka, Streator, Gardner South Wilmington and Elmwood.
Sterling is the only Sauk Valley-area school to have an entry in competitive dance. The IHSA has held a state series in competitive dance since 2013, and Sterling’s only state qualifier came in 2017.
Schools in competitive dance are classified in three enrollment tiers. Geneva, Gurnee Warren, South Elgin and Effingham St. Anthony are the four other sectional sites. All sectionals will be viewable for subscribers of the NFHS streaming network.
The state championship will be Jan. 27-28 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.