Smoke detector alerts apartment residents in Dixon fire

DIXON — A smoke detector roused sleeping residents and alerted them to a fire within an apartment building in the 300 block of South College Avenue on Thursday night, a news release from Dixon Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:33 Thursday, a news release from Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said.

The first arriving company found fire coming from a downstairs apartment. Responders were able to bring the fire under control and remove an occupant from a second-floor apartment.

The other occupants of the building were able to evacuate on their own.

Two occupants were transported to a hospital for evaluation and there were no firefighter injuries, the department said. The scene was cleared by 1:24 a.m. on Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire chief said.

The department said the fire detector in this incident was a free one with a 10-year battery that had been installed by personnel from the Dixon City Fire Department through a program with the Red Cross. For information on this program, contact the department at (815) 288-3323.

Assisting on the scene were Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon Police, Advance EMS, Polo Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS, Oregon Fire Department and Polo EMS.