Residents voice concern over house for sex offenders in Dixon

DIXON – Residents approached the Dixon City Council on Tuesday with concerns about a property possibly housing up to six paroled sexual offenders.
By state law, two sex offenders cannot live at the same address unless they are in some form of transitional program, and different instances with housing sex offenders have been taken to federal court on whether state laws violate offender rights.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that it is unconstitutional for Illinois to hold sex offenders in prison after their release date when they can’t find a place to live that complies with state requirements.
Resident Adam Rodriguez spoke to the City Council about a home on West Third Street looking to house a group of sex offenders. Rodriguez, who has four children, said he doesn’t want his kids to feel trapped in their own home and he will move if this issue isn’t addressed.
“We don’t want our kids to live in fear,” he said.
Resident Jesse Noyes said he shared the same concerns about the home.
The property is split into two living spaces, and each space would house up to three offenders, City Manager Danny Langloss said Wednesday.
The home was bought in December for $48,000 by Do Not Pass Go LLC, according to property records. Langloss said the city was given no notice about the property and only found out a week ago after hearing of concerns and community outcry.
They plan to work with the city attorney and outside counsel specializing in constitutional issues to see what can be done for the city to regulate, control or prevent the owners from going forward, Langloss said. “It’s just a bad idea, and it’s unfair to community members, especially those with kids in the area.”
Under city code, up to five unrelated people can live in the same residence, and the situation doesn’t require a special use permit, which would be needed if it was operating as a halfway house, Langloss said.
“They didn’t need special permission from us at this time,” he said.
The Dixon Police Department will be monitoring the situation closely.
“We’re going to do everything we can within the law to address the situation,” Langloss said.
Communities have sought to block group housing for sex offenders, including Joliet trying to shut down an apartment house for five sex offenders that opened in a residential neighborhood.