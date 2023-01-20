Bi-County Special Education Cooperative asks parents to make appointments for preschool screenings

School districts in Whiteside and Carroll counties that are part of the Bi-County Special Education Cooperative announced that preschool screenings will begin starting in February.

Parents who have a child between the ages of 2 years and seven months and 5 years and three months as of Feb. 1 and would like to have them screened should contact their local school district to set up an appointment. This service is free to residents of the cooperative.

Here is a list by district, contact phone number, screening dates and team leader.

In all instances, masking and social distancing is required to attend a screening.

Morrison. Call 815-772-2153. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22, and, if necessary, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26. Jenni Williams, Morrison Northside School

Rock Falls including Montmorency and East Coloma-Nelson. Call 815-625-5280. 3 to 6 p.m., April 12 and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 13. Chelsea Palmer, Riverdale Preschool Center.

Chadwick-Milledgeville. Call 815-225-7141. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 6-7. Darcie Feltmeyer, Chadwick School, 19 School St., Chadwick.

Erie Elementary. Call 309-659-2239, Ext. 2512. 3:15 to 5:45 p.m., March 9, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. March 10. Erin Eckberg, Erie Elementary Annex Building, 605 Sixth Ave., Erie.

Sterling. Call 815-622-3552. Feb. 3, March 3, April 14, May 5, and a date to be announced in June. Becky Haas, Jefferson Elementary.

River Bend. Call 815-589-2309. 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 1 and March 15. Dawna Kurtz, Fulton Presbyterian Church, 311 N. Ninth St., Fulton.

Eastland. Call 815-864-2300. 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 6-7. Darcie Feltmeyer, Chadwick School, 15 School St., Chadwick.

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico. 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 17, noon to 7 p.m., April 27. Kelly Ottens, Unit Office, 79 Grove St., Prophetstown.

Parents should accompany their child to the screening so they can answer questions about their child’s development. Having on hand information such as a baby book, immunization records and a health history will be helpful.

Each child will be asked to demonstrate stacking blocks, drawing and jumping. Speech, language, vision, and hearing are also screened.