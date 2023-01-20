Bank officer joins Rock Falls High School board, new VP selected

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School board of education held a swearing-in ceremony for its newest member and voted on a new vice president during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The vacancy was created when John Howard, who had served on the board for 16 years, resigned so he could be employed as a teacher’s aide in the district. His term was to conclude with the April election.

“Obviously sorry to see him leave, but we’re glad he’s sticking with us,” said Superintendent Ron McCord. “I think he’s really enjoyed it so far.”

Joining the board is Laura Oquendo, vice president and chief retail officer at Sterling Federal Bank. Oquendo is 36, has a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University and has studied at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois.

On a 5 to 1 vote with Oquendo abstaining, Matt Lillpop — most recently the board’s delegate to the Joint Annual Conference of the Illinois Association of School Boards — was elected vice president.

Mike Lewis, who is board secretary, was also nominated vice president, but Lewis cast his vote for Lillpop.

School fees

The board voted to accept a change in school fees. School breakfasts, which costs $2.40 a plate, and school lunches, which cost $2.90, will both increase by 10 cents starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Budget

The board approved a resolution to begin tentative work on the 2023-24 budget.

Personnel

The board approved the resignation of Robin Smith as finance specialist, rescinded employment of Katie Christian as night custodian, approved employment of Payton Yanes as an assistant softball coach and OK’d band volunteers Todd Waninger, Jaclyn Williams, Stacey Hackbarth, Brandy Leopard, Andrea Vickers and Stephen Vickers.

Lori Kyger gives an update on activities within the English Department as Jan McKanna, at left, listens on Wednesday during the Rock Falls High School board of education meeting. (Troy Taylor)

Reports

Lori Kyger of the English department said work continues with the Regional Office of Education 47 and Sauk Valley Community College on developing a transitional English class. She said they were close to bringing it to the board for approval.

Kyger highlighted that fantasy author and Sterling native Terry Brooks conducted a video session with Kelly Schaefer’s literature genre studies class.

Scholastic bowl coach Heidi Ripley said the team has 18 players and a manager and has been practicing and competing since October. The team is looking ahead to February and the Masonic Tournament, where it took fourth place last year with nearly the same roster.

Schedule

The board will attend the state school board association’s Northwest Division meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday at Polo High School.

Class will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and on Feb. 17. Parent-teacher conferences will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Class will not be in session for President’s Day on Feb. 20.

The next meeting of the board will be 7 p.m. Feb. 15.