5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: Bald eagle viewing, music with a message

What makes the heart soar? It could be freedom, exemplified by the flight of bald eagles along the shoreline of the Mississippi River. Perhaps it’s music, played with the purpose of promoting social justice. Is it the expression of visual arts, exemplified by the eye and paintbrush of creatives from across the region? Or maybe it’s dance, the chance to participate in a masked ball. Regardless, check out these and other events in 5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley.
1 Stepping into the spotlight. Woodlawn Arts Academy will have musical recitals for students of its private lesson program at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling. The recitals are free and open to the public. Woodlawn offers music lessons year-round and is open to children and adults. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To register, call 815-626-4278 or visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.
2 Music with a message. Making Movies, a musical act from Kansas City, Missouri, will be the featured performer in a performance at Rosebrook Studio, 117 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Making Movies is a quartet whose “I Am Another You” hit No. 3 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Album Chart and appeared on “Tiny Desk” with “A La Deriva.” The opening act is El DJ Rebel X of Chicago and its Cumbia mashup with percussion by Militant Rogues. The music is themed: Making Movies is a voice for immigrant rights and El DJ Rebel X includes a cultural message of justice and peace. Ticket prices start at $10 on Eventbrite or are $15 at the door. The show is at 7:30 p.m.
3 Behind the mask. It’s been called “prom for theater people.” The Polo Area Community Theatre’s eighth annual Masquerade Ball will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Maxson Restaurant and Riverboat in Oregon. Tickets are $35 at the door. Cost includes dinner, dancing and raffles. The snow date is Jan. 28.
4 Canvas and paint. The reception and awards presentation for the “18th Regional Survey Art Show” will be 6 p.m. Friday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. This exhibit, dedicated to visual artists from across the Rock River Valley region, has called TNPS home since the gallery opened in 2004. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
5 Sky is the limit. Bald Eagle Watch will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Lock and Dam 13, Fulton. Naturalists and volunteers will be on-site with spotting scopes to view bald eagles as they winter along the banks of the upper Mississippi River. Associated programs and exhibits will be 9 a.m. at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., in Clinton, Iowa. The programs include a short history of Iowa wildlife at 10 a.m., live birds of prey at 11 a.m. and a program for children using song, sign language and puppets to learn who lives beside eagles.
• Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.