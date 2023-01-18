January 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Erie man sentenced to 15 years for twice molesting 5-year-old girl

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Devontae K. Petrie

Devontae K. Petrie (Illinois Department of Corrections)

MORRISON– An Erie man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

After agreeing to a plea bargain, Devontae K. Petrie, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, and was sentenced to seven and a half years on each count, terms to run consecutively.

The charge is punishable by 6 to 60 years.

Per statute, he must serve 85%, or nearly 13 years, and register as a sex offender.

He also was given credit for 326 days served in Whiteside County jail.

Petrie was charged with the two counts on Feb 16, 2021.

The two molestations happened between June 27 and July 4, 2019.

