An artful start to Sauk Valley Community College’s second semester

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College students got a chance to snag a keepsake on the first day of the second semester – provided they were willing to have their features stretched or squashed.

At least on paper.

Kevin Berg, a caricature artist from Genoa was on hand Tuesday to provide free drawings of students, an event arranged by the college’s Student Activities and Student Government Association.

Berg worked quickly. He can do a funny-face portrait in a little more than five minutes. He’s been drawing professionally for more two decades. His website estimates he’s done more than 40,000 caricatures. He learned his craft from Steve and Gary Fasen, who did caricatures at Six Flags Great America near Gurnee.

Going to college events is among his favorite activities, he says, and he’s visited campuses across the Midwest.

He also does caricatures from photos. Find him on social media to inquire about his contract rate.