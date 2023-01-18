Amboy sex offender gets 6 years in Lee County; second assault case pending in Whiteside

DIXON – A convicted Amboy sex offender accused of raping the same teenage girl in two counties was sentenced in Lee County to six years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Andrew S. Daniels, 29, also was charged ion Aug. 27, 2921 with violating his sex offender registration requirements; that charge was dismissed at sentencing on Jan. 12.
The assault happened in the spring and summer of 2019, when the girl was 15 and he was 26, court records show. He was living in Dixon at the time.
Daniels was charged on Nov. 2, 2021 in Whiteside County with sexual assault without consent, punishable by four to 15 years in prison, and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person more than 5 years younger than he, which carries three to seven years.
The sexual assault without consent and one of the aggravated sexual abuse counts happened June 29 and/or 30, 2019; the other assaults between June and December of that year, investigators said.
He has a pretrial conference Feb. 22, and remains free after posting $7,500 of his $75,000 bond nearly a year ago, on Feb. 8.
Daniels was convicted in December 2015 in Lee County of misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl. The assault happened in 2013, when he was 18, and he was required to register as a child sex offender as part of his sentence.
In Illinois, a person younger than 17 cannot legally consent to sex.