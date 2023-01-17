Rock Falls barber, Lee County judge receive MLK Jr. awards for commitment to community

STERLING – The Diversity Committee of the Sauk Valley recognized individuals making a difference in the community and embodying the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday.

MLK awards were presented to Ben Phillips, owner of Ben’s Phresh Kutz Barber Shop in Rock Falls, and Lee County Circuit Associate Judge Matt Klahn. An award was also granted to former athlete and advocate Fran Smith-Riney posthumously and accepted by her family.

The awards were part of the MLK Jr. peace and justice celebration at The Big Red Church in Sterling on Sunday.

Phillips, Wahl Clipper master barber, will be celebrating 20 years in business Feb. 8 at the barber shop, 207 Second Ave., in Rock Falls. He has given back to the community for years, offering free haircuts to children in need during the holidays as well as before the start of school.

“My wife and I have a big heart when it come to helping families in need,” he said.

Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Babrber Shop, received an MLK Jr. Award Sunday at The Big Red Church in Sterling for his contributions to the community. (Submitted by the Diversity Committee of the Sauk Valley)

Klahn became an associate judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit in 2019, replacing Lee County Associate Judge Charles T. Beckman. Klahn was elected Lee County state’s attorney in 2016; before that, he was an assistant state’s attorney.

The awards were given “for honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while demonstrating unwavering commitment and courage to make his dream our reality.”

Lee County Associate Judge Matt Klahn received an MLK Jr. Award Sunday at The Big Red Church in Sterling for his contributions to the community. (Submitted by the Diversity Committee of the Sauk Valley)

Smith-Riney, 62, of Sterling, was a daycare licensing representative and active in human services including the 0-3 program at Self Help as well as working with individuals with developmental disabilities. She died Sept. 13.

She brought home first in the first Illinois High School Association Girls Basketball championship in 1977. She was inducted into the Sterling High School hall of fame as well as the IHSA hall of fame.