Kylie Nicklaus is student of the month for December in Sterling

Kylie Nicklaus, an 18-year-old senior, is student of the month for December for Sterling High School. from Sterling. Her parents are Eric Nicklaus and Kimberly Conover. Her sibling is Madisyn Nicklaus.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find that my AP Art class with Mr. Roddy is the most engaging for many reasons. The most prominent being the encouragement and critique from my teacher and peers as I experiment with various artistic materials and concepts.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I am applying to the Naval Academy with the intention of graduating as a Marine Corps officer. At the Naval Academy, I will most likely pursue engineering. However, I also would like to attend trade school in the future for welding and/or auto mechanics.
What are your two favorite activities?
As an athlete in track and cross country, I’ve learned the fundamentals of a strong team and the importance of supporting one another and holding each other accountable. As a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, I’ve been impacted by our discussions on scripture and grown comfortable in sharing my own struggles as well as accomplishments.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
My favorite memories were made in my junior year 2D Art 2 class with Mr. Roddy. Everyday was something new, whether it be the most outrageous conversations or just being goofy. Even on mellow days, I’d just enjoy being in the company of classmates who genuinely loved art.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to challenge myself with new skills and interests and to never be stagnant for too long.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.