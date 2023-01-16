Recognition of collegiate academic achievement of Sauk Valley-area students

College Academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley received before Jan. 5.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Dean’s List, summer

Rock Falls. Bailey Wetzell.

Prophetstown. Erin O’Gara.

Western Illinois University

Fall honors scholars, by department

Morrison. Casandra Reed, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Dean’s list

Shannon. Emma P Joens, Logan Riley Miller.

Thomson. Hanna Guilinger.

Dixon. Charlotte McCoy, Juliana Rotella, Alexis Sneek.

Franklin Grove. Tyler Reyes.

Byron. Nathaniel Penrod.

Rochelle. Diego Escobar.

Albany. Catherine St. Peter.

Erie. Logan Wheeler, Bailey Youngberg.

Fenton. Malory Eggers.

Morrison. Anthony Fulton, Garrett Hlubek, Michael Melton, Linda Vanzuiden.

Prophetstown. Rebecca Clementz.

Rock Falls. Takia McGowan.

Sterling. Isaiah Moorman, Gillian Schumaker.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Commencement

Rock Falls. Sydney Arickx, Sheldon B. Lubar College of Business, Master of Business Administration

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Dean’s list

Polo. Patrick Wright

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Commencement

Tampico. Aaron Wetzell, BSE, Integrated Engineering, Cum Laude

St. Northbert College

Dean’s list

Sterling. Drew Scott

National University of Health Sciences

Commencement

Doctor of chiropractic

Rock Falls. Jacob Mammosser.

University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Dean’s list

Rock Falls. Michael Berentes

Amboy. Samantha Ewens

Dixon. Logan Griswold, Abby Guthrie, Andrew Lohse, Brody Potter, Mitchell White

Sterling. Ryan Heffelfinger

Polo. Lauren Strauss

Oregon. Evan Vache

Erie. Tyler Holldorf

Lanark. Naomi Mullen, Emma Norton

Morrison. Anna Rinker

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville

Fall commencement

Bachelor’s degrees

Dixon. Madison Seggebruch, mass communications.

Kirkwood Community College

Dean’s list

Fulton. Shelby Hodge.

Savanna. Jennah Magill.

Sterling. Isabelle Smith.

Columbia College

Dean’s list

Creston. Kody Williams

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Dean’s list

Sterling. Lauren Humphreys.