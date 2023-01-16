Recognition of collegiate academic achievement of Sauk Valley-area students

College Academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley received before Jan. 5.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Dean’s List, summer
Rock Falls. Bailey Wetzell.
Prophetstown. Erin O’Gara.
Western Illinois University
Fall honors scholars, by department
Morrison. Casandra Reed, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.
Dean’s list
Shannon. Emma P Joens, Logan Riley Miller.
Thomson. Hanna Guilinger.
Dixon. Charlotte McCoy, Juliana Rotella, Alexis Sneek.
Franklin Grove. Tyler Reyes.
Byron. Nathaniel Penrod.
Rochelle. Diego Escobar.
Albany. Catherine St. Peter.
Erie. Logan Wheeler, Bailey Youngberg.
Fenton. Malory Eggers.
Morrison. Anthony Fulton, Garrett Hlubek, Michael Melton, Linda Vanzuiden.
Prophetstown. Rebecca Clementz.
Rock Falls. Takia McGowan.
Sterling. Isaiah Moorman, Gillian Schumaker.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Commencement
Rock Falls. Sydney Arickx, Sheldon B. Lubar College of Business, Master of Business Administration
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Dean’s list
Polo. Patrick Wright
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Commencement
Tampico. Aaron Wetzell, BSE, Integrated Engineering, Cum Laude
St. Northbert College
Dean’s list
Sterling. Drew Scott
National University of Health Sciences
Commencement
Doctor of chiropractic
Rock Falls. Jacob Mammosser.
University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Dean’s list
Rock Falls. Michael Berentes
Amboy. Samantha Ewens
Dixon. Logan Griswold, Abby Guthrie, Andrew Lohse, Brody Potter, Mitchell White
Sterling. Ryan Heffelfinger
Polo. Lauren Strauss
Oregon. Evan Vache
Erie. Tyler Holldorf
Lanark. Naomi Mullen, Emma Norton
Morrison. Anna Rinker
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
Fall commencement
Bachelor’s degrees
Dixon. Madison Seggebruch, mass communications.
Kirkwood Community College
Dean’s list
Fulton. Shelby Hodge.
Savanna. Jennah Magill.
Sterling. Isabelle Smith.
Columbia College
Dean’s list
Creston. Kody Williams
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dean’s list
Sterling. Lauren Humphreys.