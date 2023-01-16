Makayla Wolfe is student of the month for Sterling High School in November

Makayla Wolfe is a 17-year-old senior at Sterling High School. Her parents are Scott and Christina Wolfe. Her siblings are Mackenzie and Makenna.
What class do you find really engaging?
For me, it is not about one class or one teacher, it is about the variety of teaching methods offered by the staff. Sterling provides a strong learning environment, and the opportunities are endless. This is a shoutout to all of the teachers who have had an impact on my educational development.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
My future plan, upon graduation, is to study early elementary education at a four-year university. Once completed, I hope to return to Sterling schools to further give back to the community by teaching and coaching. My end goal is to complete my master’s and doctorate in education.
What are your two favorite activities?
I enjoy all aspects of the programs I am involved in. Clubs and activities for me are the girls golf team, football and basketball poms, student council, chambers, choir and the National Honor Society.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Leadership develops from lifelong lessons and strong mentors. My academic adviser was instrumental in promoting community volunteerism. With her encouragement, I spearheaded a schoolwide fundraising effort to orchestrate the creation of blankets for local oncology patients. This was a meaningful school project that affected the lives of others. I hope this project will continue for years to come.
What is your hope for the future?
My hope for the future is to leave Sterling High School with no regrets and knowing that I took advantage of every opportunity made available to me. I am prepared to welcome the next chapter in my life. I look forward to growing and learning in the upcoming years, as I did throughout my tenure at Sterling.
• Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.