Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County filed Dec. 30-Jan. 6

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Donald R. and Lore K. Vanhoosier to Michael A. and Aimee L. Anderson, 2102 Banks Road, Erie, $10,000.

⋅ Patrick H. and Lisa M. Pollard to Palm Properties 2.0 LLC, 500 20th Ave., Fulton, $400,000.

⋅ Laura M. and Donald E. Conklen Jr. to Rentco LLC, 404-406 E. Fifth Ave., Sterling, $110,000.

⋅ Rose A. Strader to Jason L. Freas, 1511 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $70,000.

⋅ Lewis J. and Yvonne M. Walker to Violeta L. Jaramillo, 212 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $79,900.

⋅ Tyson Hog Markets Inc., also Heinold Hog Mkt Inc., formerly Heinold Hog Market Inc., to G2 Ergonomics Corp., 17459 Moline Road, Lyndon, $40,000.

⋅ Bradford N. Thomas to Camren M. Plotner, 303 17th Ave., Sterling, $185,000.

⋅ Sterling Federal Bank to Conkling Real Estate Management, 312 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $10,000.

⋅ Karol J. and John A. Guzzardo Trust to Nathanial and Jessica Macklin, 3111 E. 19th St., Sterling, $10,000.

⋅ Vermave LLC to Justin Smith and Mandy Johnson, 603 19th Ave., Sterling, $41,000.

⋅ Doug Volrath, also Mark D. Volrath, and Robert Holst to General Electric Co., two parcels in Union Grove Township, $360,000.

⋅ Bart J. and Sara B. Reed to Daniel C. and Cathy A. Hawkins, 724Main St., Erie, $175,000.

⋅ Fulton Retail Development to Kalyan Investments, 1016 Fourth St., Fulton, $215,000.

⋅ Sheila R. Sheley to Andrew Allison, 903 Elm St., Sterling, $93,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ William and Audrey Behrens to Douglas and Donna Behrens, one parcel of farmland in Hopkins Township, $1.

⋅ William and Audrey Behrens to Brittany N. Spears, 22723 Holly Road, Sterling, $1.

⋅ Paul B. and Constance A. Banker to PBCB Properties LLC, 407 24th Ave. and 501 10th St., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Ronald E. and Marcia D. Dykstra Living Trust to Becky S. Hamstra Trust, three parcels on Covell Road, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Ronald E. and Marcia D. Dykstra Living Trust to Craig R. Dykstra, four parcels of farmland in Ustick Township, $0.

⋅ Ronald E. and Marcia D. Dykstra Living Trust to Shane J. Dykstra, three parcels on Smalz Road, Fulton, $0.

Executors deed

⋅ Carl H. Schroeder Estate to Claudia Perez and Gerardo Ramirez, 215 Second Ave., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Deed

⋅ Sheriff of Whiteside County and Ronald E. Smith Estate, Jeffrey and Kenneth Smith and Cindy Sutherin to Kalyan Investments LLC, 28649 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, $90,500.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jeff and Brandie Lewis to R and R Adventures LLC, 115 Patricks Court, Dixon, $75,000.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to Georgann and Francis J. McBride, 729 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $348,627.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to Patrick and Bonnie Bishop, 731 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Jasper Farms LLC to Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf, trustees, three parcels of farmland in Nachusa Township, $1,292,224.

⋅ Jordan Hamilton to City of Dixon, 802 Chicago Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ St. Mary’s Cement US LLC to Hetler Farms LLC, one parcel of farmland in Dixon Township, $412,000.

⋅ Richard and Becky Hundrieser to Michael H. and Gloria I. Heath, 212 W. First St., Dixon, $105,000.

⋅ Freedom Property Group LLC 2 to R and R Adventures LLC. 1205 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $50,000.

⋅ Amber Horst, also Currens, to Karen Calvo Golden, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

⋅ Amber Horst, also Currens, to Karen Calvo Golden, 334 S. Walnut St., Franklin Grove, $162,000.

⋅ Adam J. and Carla K. Quest to Edward L. Hoffman, 1737 Lee Center Road, Amboy, $120,000.

⋅ Marina Voss to Nancy E. Minnier, 1621 Riverside Circle, Dixon, $175,000.

⋅ Michael J. and Audrey E. Smith to Martin W. Lefevre, 563 Pine Meadow Drive, Dixon, $298,000.

⋅ Wiesbrook Farms LLC to Devin Henkel, one parcel of farmland in Brooklyn Township, $2,032,204.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Melissa Kanwischer and Julie L. McLearen to Stangeland Acres LLC, 10 parcels of farmland in Willow Creek and Alto Townships, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Trust No. 101 and 102, Susan L. Coers and Thomas E. Hillison, trustees, to Brock L. Gittleson, one parcel of farmland in Lee Center Township, $1,524,840.

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Raymond M. and Betty Kramer to Donald and Debra Hansen, 314 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $127,000.

⋅ David S. and Linda Ann Egeland to Gurdus Dewayne Adams Jr., 15071 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $75,000.

⋅ Aaron and Jenna L. Dietrich to Jenna L. Meyers and Christopher Cox, 8454 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour, $100,000.

⋅ Jessica A. Rogers to Danielle Fenske, 320-322 N. Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $150,000.

⋅ Eleanor K. Heidenreich, Mary A. Clothier and Michael L. Getzendaner to Jusin A. and Lindy J. Diehl, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $108,996.

⋅ Eleanor K. Heidenreich, Mary A. Clothier and Michael L. Getzendaner to Brian Keith and Kelly Patterson Duncan, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $1,248,390.

⋅ Miguel A. Perez and William A., Cynthia A., Bradley S., Robert H. and Richard J. Lawson to Brad Edward and Kimberly Lynn Strite, 4892 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $650,000.

⋅ PHH Mortgage Corp. to KM’s Properties and Investments LLC, 431 E. Second St., Byron, $53,400.

⋅ Haywell LLC Westwood to Westwood Property Homeowners Association Inc., two parcels in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $0.

⋅ American Storage LLC to Mile High Rentals LLC, 7804 S. state Route 2 and 7815 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour, $225,000.

⋅ Jeffrey M. Scanlan and Tabitha R. Gilbert to Joshua and Mindy Potter, 414 W. Pershing St., Stillman Valley, $185,000.

⋅ The late Michae A. Ghibellini by heir to Jeffrey B. and Dawn Wiechowski, 422 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $109,000.

⋅ Mary Ann Watt to Hanni K. and Stephen J. Guinn, 412 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $140,000.

⋅ Christopher G. and Jennifer L. Madden to Heather Goodwin, 412 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Colleen P. Gosnell to Todd N. Halverson, 4237 E. Honey Creek Road, Chana, $0.

Executors deed

⋅ The late Leroy J. Sachen by executors, Joseph L. Sachen and Jacquelyn Ann Sachen Turner. trustees, to Leroy J. Sachen Living Trust, 205 and 301 Oak Lane, Dixon, $0.

