January 15, 2023
Polo Area Community Theatre to hold eighth Masquerade Ball

By Shaw Local News Network
Masked revelers take part in the 2022 Masquerade Ball held as a fundraiser for the Polo Area Community Theatre. This year's event will be Jan. 21 at Maxson's Restaurant in Oregon. (Provided by Ashley Fishman)

POLO — Offering an invitation to all “fair and gentle ladies, lords and gallant non-binary folk,” the Polo Area Community Theatre will be having its eighth annual Masquerade Ball 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Maxson’s Restaurant and Riverboat in Oregon.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the theater, its production and the scholarships it offers to students in the performing arts.

Attendees should wear a mask to attend the festivities, which includes music, raffles and dancing and a bit of mystery.

Tickets are $30 in advance at polotheatre.org, $35 at door or $50 for couples. There also is an option for gifting tickets through the web portal.

Should the ball be postponed by a snow emergency, it will be moved to Jan. 28.

The theater group plans performances of “Junie B. Jones The Musical” on Feb. 24-26 and March 3-4, “Hyronomous A. Frog” on May 5-7 and May 12-13 and “The Jungle Book” at dates to be determined in July. Performances take place at Polo Town Hall.

