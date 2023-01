DIXON — Dixon KayCee Club will have a A Knight of Wine and Beer fundraiser for the Catholic Scholarship Fund, 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at Knights of Columbus, 506 W. Third St.

For $20, attendees get 10 sample tickets for drinks provided by Crystal Cork. Event includes a dessert auction and silent auction.

Tickets are sold in advance or at the door; call 815-28-1821.