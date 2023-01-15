A touch of realism in newest CGH Medical Center atrium gallery

STERLING – Laura Readdy is the new featured artist at CGH Medical Center’s Spirit of the HeArt Gallery.
Some 40 of Readdy’s paintings are on display – and for sale – in the CGH Main Clinic Atrium along the north hallway between the medical center and Main Clinic.
The exhibition includes a series of 12 biblical inspired paintings that Readdy began in 2009. In addition to “Intimate Moments with Christ,” there are landscapes and nature scenes based on locations in Carroll County.
Readdy specializes in realism and often accepts commissions to create life-like paintings from old family photos, even combining individual photos to create family portraits with loved ones who have passed on.
“It’s important to me to get the lighting and shadows just right. It gives the painting that sparkle of realism,” Readdy said. “I love the world around me, and I honestly think Carroll County is one of the most beautiful places around.”
Readdy began her artistic journey at the age of 12 after her aunt passed on her painting supplies following a car accident that left her aunt paralyzed. Readdy started private art lessons in her teens and throughout her twenties but never believed she could make it commercially as an artist.
“I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself at the time, and so, I worked in business as a purchasing agent while always keeping painting on the side,” Readdy said.
Unsatisfied with her work and craving meaning, Readdy decided to complete her college degree at 40. Readdy now serves as the full-time art teacher for West Carroll Primary school in Savannah. In addition, Readdy operates Inspired Painting Parties in Chadwick and sells prints of her work online at laurareaddyart.com.
“Painting, to me, is my happy place. It is my purpose. When I’m in the middle of a painting, the whole world falls away, and I live in the process,” Readdy said. “You put your heart out there and say, ‘Hey, world. This is me.’ And typically, good things come back.”
Spirit of the HeArt gallery started in 2016 in coordination with the CGH Auxiliary as a venue for local artists of all ages to showcase and sell their work. The gallery has featured artists from Woodlawn Arts Academy, The Next Picture Show, and from CGH employees.
The gallery’s purpose is to “provide our patients and families with the value of the creative process as a healing force,” said Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH president and chief executive officer.
Case studies published by the American Cancer Society have reported that art therapy benefits patients with physical and mental illnesses. Dr. Steinke hopes the gallery will help to promote those benefits within the community.
The gallery changes artists quarterly and usually holds a reception to invite the public. The hospital canceled the reception because of the large number of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 patients.
“People can still come to see Laura’s work. We just decided not to invite a large horde of people at the same time. We ask that everyone who comes wears a mask,” CGH Marketing Director Dana McCoy said.
Readdy’s paintings will be on display until mid-March.