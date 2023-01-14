Shutter to Think: Capturing movement through the lens

There are few photo manipulative methods an ethical photojournalist can use to tell the story. All need to be done in camera. Changing of the exposure, composition and on the computer, minor color and tonal changes are all acceptable.
In this photo I chose to slow the shutter way down to capture the movement of this particular viola musician as he played with his quartet this past week at Dixon Stage Left.
It was an attempt at capturing the movement and feel of the music.
If I had turned this in to my third grade teacher, I undoubtedly would have a received a “Good Effort - Needs Improvement” comment from Miss McGinn.
And she’d be correct.
It’s an interesting enough image to look at, I think, but just barely comes across as publishable.
One big reason why I chose to address this picture was because, to me, it comes across as very “Lynchian.” And by that I mean the surreal cinemascape imagery designed by anti-Hollywood director David Lynch.
I was introduced to Lynch’s work by friend and high school art teacher Jim Duis, who showed me an artist who designs not only the set and locations of his films, but the sound, score, tone and overall feel of the film.
And, yes, it can be weird.
But it’s also thoughtful, immersing and terrifying, thanks to Eraserhead and Frank Booth.
You might know of his works from the television series “Twin Peaks,” and if you were able to follow that all the way through, you will recognize why I then gravitated toward the giant red curtain that hangs at Dixon Stage Left.
It’s an incredibly interesting space, and the artistry that was on display this past week was astounding. Put the venue on your radar for future shows. Cheers!
