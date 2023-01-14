Ryan Dickinson is Amboy student of the month for December

Ryan Dickinson, 17-year-old senior from Amboy, is the school’s student of the month for December.
His parents are Daniel and Laura Dickinson. His siblings are Charlie and Jason.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find topics in World History to be the most engaging. Cynthia Carlson’s energetic mood always makes class fun. We get to personalize our learning and learn about what interests us in history.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan on going to Augustana College. I’m currently undecided on what I want to study.
What are your two favorite activities?
My favorite extracurriculars are baseball and cross country. Both of these sports have helped me develop great relationships with my teammates. They also motivate me to work hard and become a better version of myself.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
I think my most memorable moment was making it to state in cross country my junior year. It was an amazing experience to be on such a successful team.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope I can carry on the success I’ve had in high school into college.
