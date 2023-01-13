January 13, 2023
Artists — visual and audible — entertain at Dixon Stage Left

Kontras String Quartet viola player Ben Weber performs with his group Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Dixon Stage Left.

DIXON — Kontras String Quartet and painter Lewis Achenbach performed their crafts concurrently Wednesday at Dixon Stage Left.

The quartet of Eleanor Bartsch, Francois Henkins, Jean Hatmaker and Ben Weber performed Nordic folk selections and contemporary rock with a dash of the classical.

Achenbach then painted the group during the performance and presented his work to the audience.

This is the third year that artists associated with Rendezvous Arts have performed at Dixon Stage Left.

Upcoming performances by Rendezvous Arts include Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic on Feb. 1, the Steam Quartet on March 23 and the Metropolis Oboe Quartet on April 19.

Kontras String Quartet members, from left, Eleanor Bartsch, Francois Henkins, Jean Hatmaker and Ben Weber greet the crowd following a set at Dixon Stage Left Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The group played music ranging from Nordic folk tunes to contemporary works with rock 'n' roll influences to a piece by the godfather of the string quartet, Franz Haydn. Artist collective Rendezvous Arts has been presenting music and live artists in the Dixon theater for three years now.

