Artists — visual and audible — entertain at Dixon Stage Left

DIXON — Kontras String Quartet and painter Lewis Achenbach performed their crafts concurrently Wednesday at Dixon Stage Left.

The quartet of Eleanor Bartsch, Francois Henkins, Jean Hatmaker and Ben Weber performed Nordic folk selections and contemporary rock with a dash of the classical.

Achenbach then painted the group during the performance and presented his work to the audience.

This is the third year that artists associated with Rendezvous Arts have performed at Dixon Stage Left.

Upcoming performances by Rendezvous Arts include Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic on Feb. 1, the Steam Quartet on March 23 and the Metropolis Oboe Quartet on April 19.