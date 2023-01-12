Around the Sauk Valley: Join a chili fundraiser, hike the Red Squirrel near Tampico

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.
This week
Warm hearts. Chili supper 11 a.m. Sunday at Amboy Community Building will raise money for Lee Center Church building maintenance fun and the Amboy Lions Club community projects fund.
A brisk walk. Friends of the Hennepin Canal will hold the 4.2-mile Red Squirrel hike. The meetup will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bridge 56 on Route 92, four miles west of Route 40, south of Tampico.
Comedy show. The Amateur Comedy Show and Contest will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Rusty Fox Alehouse and Wine Bar, 1 E Third St., Sterling. $5.
Moana can skate. Disney on Ice, eight shows over five days, BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday. It’s a medley of classic and modern tales including Moana, Tangled, and Frozen.
Upcoming
Music
Rosebrook Studio, 117 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
Making Movies with El DJ Rebel X, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
Stories in Music, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Morrison High School Auditorium, Morrison
The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
Dixon Municipal Band
2023 season premier, 7 p.m. March 4, Dixon Theatre
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon.
Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3 suggested donation.
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, 3 p.m. May 21, Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon
Denny Diamond, Valentine Day Dance, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 10
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre
Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.
Dragons and Mythical Beasts, 2 p.m. 6:30 p.m., Feb. 11
Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway Celebration, 7:30 p.m. April 15
The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare the Next Gen, 2 p.m. April 23
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, 7:30 p.m. April 28
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Rendezvous Arts: Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic and Jen McNulty, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 1
12 Angry Jurors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4
Judy Carmichael Jazz Inspired, 3 p.m., Feb. 12.
The Laramie Project, 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18.
Rendezvous Arts: Steam Quartet and Benjamin Calvert, 5:30 p.m. March 23
Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, 5:30 p.m. April 19
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.
Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10.
Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.
She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Rock River Jazz Band, May 7
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14
The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Dancing Queen ABBA Salute, March 21-24
Piano Man tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, March 23
Kenny and Dolly in Harmony, April 4-6
Sounds of Summer Beach Boys tribute, April 21-22
A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4
Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18
Dueling Pianos, May 24-25
Polo Community Theater
Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m. Jan. 21, Maxson Restaurant, Oregon
Junie B. Jones The Musical, Feb. 24-26, March 3-4
Hyronomous A. Frog, May 5-7, 12-13.
Rock Falls High School
Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29
Art exhibits
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.
The 18th Regional Survey Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reception and awards presentation will be 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
Markets
February Finds Antiques and Collectible Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 4, Mt Morris Lodge 1551 Family Center, 485 East Hitt St., Mt. Morris. $3.
Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road.
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
Special interest
Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Bald Eagle Hike, 4.6 miles, meet Feb. 19 at Lock 30 (Steel/Dam Milan).
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday of November. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
PFLAG Sauk Valley. Parent and guardian support group for LGBTQIA+, 7 p.m. third Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling.
Home of Hope, 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon. Dealing with chemo-induced fatigue, 3 p.m. Jan. 13, Ask a dietician, 6 p.m. Jan. 30.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays. Roleplaying Game Club, 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Lego Club 10 a.m. first and third Saturday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Kwame Alexander virtual, 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15.
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays. Sew Much 10 a.m. Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Lego Builders, 10 a.m. Jan. 28; Family Night 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Historical societies
Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling
Kevin Wood portrays Abraham Lincoln, “Lincoln on Slavery, Emancipation and Equality,” 2 p.m. Feb. 12
Megan Wells presents “Eleanor Roosevelt: On Discovering How to Be Useful, 2 p.m. March 12
