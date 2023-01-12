5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: See ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.’, Rock River Valley artworks

Students will be staging a musical on the short educational cartoons that populated the Saturday morning TV airways in the 1970s. Musicians from Whiteside and Lee counties will take part in a chamber music concert. Visual artists from up and down the Rock River Valley are contributing to an exhibit soon to go on display. A local group advocating for diversity will honor Martin Luther King Jr. It’s a full itinerary for 5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley.

1 Conjunction Junction, what’s your function? “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” — a production of Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools — will have three performances featuring students in grades 4 through 8 from Madison School and Reagan Middle School. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School. Tickets are $8. This musical focuses on a young school teacher as he recalls the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series, including such memorable songs as “Just A Bill” and “The Preamble.”

2 Chamber music. Select musicians from the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform 2 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Avenue S, Clinton, Iowa, for a program entitled “Musical Friendships.” The program opens with the violin quintet of Jotham Polashek, Ann Duchow, Natalie Delcorps, Hana Velde and Tracey Rush performing “Pie Jesu” from the Requiem and “Three Dances for Five Violas.” Pianist Nadia Wirchnianski of Lanark, violinist Asa Church of Sterling Public Schools and cellist Avery Kerley of Amboy schools will perform “A Piano Trio in A Minor.” That group will be joined by violist Julie Marston of Clinton for “Piano Quartet in G Minor.”

3 Rock River Valley art. The 18th Regional Survey Art Show begins Friday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. The exhibit has called TNPS home since the gallery’s opening in 2004. In the past, the exhibit has annually received upward of 90 submissions for consideration. The reception and awards presentation will be 6 p.m. Jan. 20. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

In an undated file photo, Irene Lewis-Wimbley sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during “Living the Dream,” a community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., held in Sterling. (Alex T)

4 Legacy of peaceful protest. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice Celebration will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at The Big Red Church, 311 Second Ave., Sterling. The Diversity Committee of The Sauk Valley will honor King’s commitment to peace and justice and empowerment of people. The keynote speaker will be Christopher Shumpert.

5 Sing-A-Long. Timeless duet featuring Denny Jacobs and Mike Bratt will lead a sing-a-long 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Rock River Center. Call 815-732-3252 for reserve seating.

