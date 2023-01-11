LaHood introduces bi-partisan bill to help salons, beauty-care shops

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, an Illinois Republican representing the 16th District, and Rep. Suzan DelBene, a Washington Democrat, reintroduced legislation to extend the tax tip credit beyond the food service industry so it also applies to salons and beauty-care businesses.

The credit acts as a reimbursement for the costs employers incur in accounting for tip income.

In a news release, Paola Hinton, owner of the Five Senses Spa, Salon and Barbershop in Peoria, said the bill, if enacted, would “finally level the playing field.”

DelBene said salons and beauty-care small businesses are predominantly owned by women and women of color, whose workers rely on tips. The news release said more than 80% of the nation’s 1.2 million beauty stores employ fewer than 10 people.