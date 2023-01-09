Lincoln at Dixon’s Ferry part of Illinois National Guard’s 300-year history

SPRINGFIELD – Abraham Lincoln’s service in the Illinois National Guard – first as a private and later as commander in chief – occupies one of the most noteworthy chapters in its 300-year history.

And Dixon is a part of that.

300-year celebration

The Illinois National Guard is celebrating its 300th year. The service traces its lineage back to a militia formed by a French inspector general who drilled troops May 9, 1723, in Kaskaskia.

The Guard is devoting this year to commemorating significant dates in its history with communities across the state, including Lincoln.

“Abraham Lincoln himself served in our ranks during the Black Hawk War years before he would serve as our commander-in-chief during the Civil War,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard.

Lincoln’s period of military service, of course, is tied to the earliest days of Dixon’s founding, when it was known as Dixon’s Ferry.

Lincoln in Dixon

John Dixon operated a public house along the Rock River, which was fortified during the Black Hawk War when Henry Atkinson established a military post there.

Lincoln served from April 10 to July 10, 1832. During April and May, he was elected captain of the rifle company of the 31st Regiment of the militia of Sangamon County.

Lincoln is quoted as saying that being elected captain in the Illinois militia was “a success which gave me more pleasure than any I have had since.”

Most accounts indicate that Lincoln was with troops under brigade Cmdr. Samuel Whiteside that arrived in Dixon’s Ferry on May 12.

John Dixon shown in relief appears at Heritage Crossing along the Rock River in Dixon. (Troy Taylor)

Even after being mustered out of service, he reenlisted as a private (most accounts say in Ottawa) before returning to Dixon’s Ferry.

Lincoln never saw action, although he was present for the aftermath of two skirmishes, including Stillman’s Run in Ogle County.

But the Dixon fortification’s location was notable, serving as a military junction between Fort Dearborn in Chicago, Fort Armstrong in Rock Island and Fort Clark in Peoria. Dixon’s rope-pull ferry was used to move troops and supplies across the Rock River.

Other historical figures served at Fort Dixon, including Winfield Scott, Zachary Taylor and Jefferson Davis.

Lincoln’s own military service intersected with that of Robert Anderson (who later would command Fort Sumter), then a colonel with the Illinois volunteers.

Accounts that appear in the 1890 Dixon Telegraph relate that it was Anderson who mustered Lincoln out and into service in May 1832.

The fortification stood until about 1843.

Today, the site on the north bank of the Rock River is part of President’s Park. The Old Settler’s Cabin, built in 1894, was relocated to the site in 1969.

There is a bronze sculpture of Lincoln as a 23-year-old soldier, created by Leonard Crunelle and dedicated Sept. 24, 1930. The inscription on the base commemorates town founder John Dixon and Lincoln’s service.

Sublette Armory unit

Company F 12th Battalion mustered Sept. 20, 1878, and headquartered at Sublette Armory, which was constructed the following year.

The company became one of the state’s largest units, numbering more than 100. It escorted former President Ulysses S. Grant in 1879 during his visit to Mendota.

Guard history in other communities

A news release about the 300th anniversary said the history of the Illinois National Guard is linked with communities across the state.

