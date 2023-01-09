Dixon’s fall sports ticket revenue up in 2022

DIXON – Ticket sales for Dixon Public Schools fall athletics were up in 2022. Total gate was $26,051.
That’s the highest amount in four seasons, although there were no revenue-producing sports in fall 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Season ticket sales, however, are down for the second straight season. Season ticket revenue was $6,990 in 2019, $6,630 in 2021 and $6,180 in 2022.
The figures were reported to the school board Dec. 14 by ticket manager Leslie Davidson.
Football ticket sales accounted for a significant amount of revenue at $14,882. That’s an increase of $586 over 2021. The team went 6-3 overall, and 3-1 on home dates.
The top football draw was the Sept. 16 contest against Big Northern Conference champion Stillman Valley, which drew $4,515 in paid admission. Home dates against Rockford Christian brought in $3,449, Rockford Lutheran $3,597 and Rock Falls $3,320.
Other sports showed gains over the previous year: Boys soccer was at $3,904, an increase of $1,783; high school volleyball was at $5,905, an increase of $57; and middle school volleyball was at $1,360, an increase of $403.
Soccer’s top gate was $1,072, paid Sept. 21 in a match against Faith Christian, although $992 was earned for an Aug. 22 match against Sterling.
High school volleyball’s top date was $1,226 for an Aug. 23 match against Sterling. Middle school volleyball’s top date was $252 for an eighth-grade match against Sterling Challand on Oct. 3. The same day, a seventh-grade match against Sterling Challand brought in $218.
Dixon hosted three tournaments, all for high school volleyball. The high school team had a 23-12 won-loss record and was a Class 3A regional champion. IHSA regional matches against Ottawa on Oct. 25 and Galesburg on Oct. 27 brought in $2,875. A high school invitational Oct. 8 earned $886, and a middle school invitational Sept. 24 earned $535.