January 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon’s fall sports ticket revenue up in 2022

By Troy E. Taylor
Dixon’s Ella Govig snaps a selfie with her classmates before the home volleyball game against Sterling on Aug. 23, 2022. The gate of $1,226 for the match was the biggest regular-season draw of the volleyball season, a ticket report to the board of education showed. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Ticket sales for Dixon Public Schools fall athletics were up in 2022. Total gate was $26,051.

That’s the highest amount in four seasons, although there were no revenue-producing sports in fall 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season ticket sales, however, are down for the second straight season. Season ticket revenue was $6,990 in 2019, $6,630 in 2021 and $6,180 in 2022.

The figures were reported to the school board Dec. 14 by ticket manager Leslie Davidson.

The home bleacher section at A.C. Bowers Field is filled for the Dixon High School home opener on Sept. 9, 2022. Ticket sales for football accounted for $14,882 of the district's $26,051 ticket revenue for fall 2022 sports. (Troy Taylor)

Football ticket sales accounted for a significant amount of revenue at $14,882. That’s an increase of $586 over 2021. The team went 6-3 overall, and 3-1 on home dates.

The top football draw was the Sept. 16 contest against Big Northern Conference champion Stillman Valley, which drew $4,515 in paid admission. Home dates against Rockford Christian brought in $3,449, Rockford Lutheran $3,597 and Rock Falls $3,320.

Other sports showed gains over the previous year: Boys soccer was at $3,904, an increase of $1,783; high school volleyball was at $5,905, an increase of $57; and middle school volleyball was at $1,360, an increase of $403.

Soccer’s top gate was $1,072, paid Sept. 21 in a match against Faith Christian, although $992 was earned for an Aug. 22 match against Sterling.

High school volleyball’s top date was $1,226 for an Aug. 23 match against Sterling. Middle school volleyball’s top date was $252 for an eighth-grade match against Sterling Challand on Oct. 3. The same day, a seventh-grade match against Sterling Challand brought in $218.

Dixon hosted three tournaments, all for high school volleyball. The high school team had a 23-12 won-loss record and was a Class 3A regional champion. IHSA regional matches against Ottawa on Oct. 25 and Galesburg on Oct. 27 brought in $2,875. A high school invitational Oct. 8 earned $886, and a middle school invitational Sept. 24 earned $535.

Dixon celebrates winning the first set of the volleyball regional final against Galesburg. The regional championship had a ticket gate of $1,361, a report to the board of education showed. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

