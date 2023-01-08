What does the fox say? Young children learn that and more at Dixon nature center

DIXON – Master gardener and naturalist Nancy Wadsworth welcomed youngsters to the Ruth Edwards Nature Center at Lowell Park on Friday.
The program was a chance to teach children ages 3 to 5 about animals that live in the forest – starting with the fox.
The program is held the first Friday of each month and will feature a different forest animal. The bear will be featured Feb. 3, and deer will be the subject March 3.
The program is free, but those interested should sign up online at the Dixon Park District website at https://www.dixonparkdistrict.com/naturecenter.
