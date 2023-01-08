Audit: Dixon Public Schools’ financial profile continues to improve

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools was given a clean “unmodified” audit of its finances by Wifli during the Dec. 14 school board meeting.
The presentation was made by certified public accountants Matt Schueler and Rebecca Powell.
They noted that the district’s financial profile score was 3.7 – an increase from 3.25 – earning it “recognition status.”
“[It’s] a great improvement for the district,” Powell said.
The presentation also noted that the district’s cash-on-hand had improved from 89 days to 119 days, which Powell said was “trending in a good way.”
The audit’s only notable finding was that the district budget in several funds was lower than actual expenses.
“So, that’s me,” business manager Marc Campbell said during his financial report to the board. “That’s not you, that’s me.”
He said he needs to evaluate the process by which he comes up with amended budget figures.
“Evaluate and do a better job of predicting what some of those late-in-the-year expenses might be,” he said, adding, “That’s procedural for me – something to keep in mind as I move forward in this role.”
Superintendent Margo Empen said she appreciated Campbell’s forthright acceptance of the matter, then emphasized that at no time was the district in the red.
“When you see something like a ‘finding of excess expenses over budget,’ it isn’t like we are spending money we don’t have,” she said. “It’s taking a look at the amounts we have budgeted in there and making sure we’ve done the appropriate allocation or division of our funds.”
During the discussion of the audit, board Secretary Brandon Rogers asked about federal grants and how they contributed to the findings.
Campbell said they were a “100 percent wash” in that every dollar in is accounted for.
Powell said that the accounting firm tested two major federal programs for compliance. It found that the child nutrition funding and the COVID-19 stabilization funds both checked out.
On the whole, the budget reflects the district’s financial health. The profile score Powell said was a 3.7 had been lower than 2 a few years ago. School facility occupation tax proceeds were up 20% over the previous year. Moreover, the district’s portion to the teachers and noncertified staff retirement funds and health security funds were both in compliance.
“We are doing things in the district,” Campbell said. “Facility improvements. Safety and security improvements. Hiring staff members. We are trending up in all aspects.”