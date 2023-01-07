Thomas Falk is student of the month for Polo High School in November

Thomas Falk, Polo High School student of the month for November, is an 18-year-old senior. His parents are Bridgette and Tom Falk. He has a sibling, Tabitha.
What class do you find really engaging?
Art class – I always enjoyed creating by hand like origamis and paintings. I was able to let my creativity just flow in that class.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan on going to community college, probably Sauk, where I hope I’ll get a degree in welding. That and also a degree in art if I ever get to that point.
What are your two favorite activities?
In the past I always liked joining FFA and Drama Club. I always just enjoyed being a helping hand in either. In drama, I would always help with backstage work, and for FFA I’d help with the greenhouse and the petting zoo.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
The moment I loved the most at high school was homecoming. It was always nice to talk to people you know, have a little fun and listen to some music. And dressing up was fun too.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope that I become successful with whatever career I plan to pursue in the future.
