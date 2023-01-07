January 08, 2023
Shaw Local
News - Sauk Valley

Thomas Falk is student of the month for Polo High School in November

By Shaw Local News Network
Jennifer Grobe of the Polo Schools Foundation presents Thomas Falk with an award and scholarship for earning Student of the Month for November.

Thomas Falk, Polo High School student of the month for November, is an 18-year-old senior. His parents are Bridgette and Tom Falk. He has a sibling, Tabitha.

What class do you find really engaging?

Art class – I always enjoyed creating by hand like origamis and paintings. I was able to let my creativity just flow in that class.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan on going to community college, probably Sauk, where I hope I’ll get a degree in welding. That and also a degree in art if I ever get to that point.

What are your two favorite activities?

In the past I always liked joining FFA and Drama Club. I always just enjoyed being a helping hand in either. In drama, I would always help with backstage work, and for FFA I’d help with the greenhouse and the petting zoo.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

The moment I loved the most at high school was homecoming. It was always nice to talk to people you know, have a little fun and listen to some music. And dressing up was fun too.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope that I become successful with whatever career I plan to pursue in the future.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.

