Shutter to Think: Market correction

IC Catholic celebrates its three-set win during a Class 2A semifinal volleyball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, against Freeburg. The Knights went on to face Genoa-Kingston in the championship game. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Being that Shaw Media covers much of northern Illinois, the company photographers are, at times, tasked to cover sporting events serving other markets. While covering Newman volleyball’s fourth-place run in Normal, I also was assigned to shoot IC Catholic in Elmhurst for one of our sister papers.

For whatever reason, I often feel like I come away from these “one-off” games with an image that really works for me.

It probably has to do with the high stakes of the game and the outpouring of emotion that is often seen at such events.

Plus, when the room is ablaze with energetic fans and locked-in players, that passion is going to seep into the veins of officials, reporters and photographers alike. In turn, this can add an extra sharp eye, faster trigger finger and hyper-focus to what’s being presented.

When going through last year’s pictures for the best of 2022, several of these images made the initial edit but ultimately were left out given that these are out-of-market schools.

That being said, I want to share one of these pictures that may or may not have been seen in print or on the web. Enjoy!

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.