Sterling schools joins Nexus to support families of at-risk students

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools start the second semester as part of the Nexus program intended to provide whole family support to at-risk students.
The board of education approved the proposal at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The program is run by the Regional Office of Education 47, which provides “wraparound services” to families, helping in ways that traditional teachers and staff cannot.
“The Nexus program will have employees working at the ROE designated as basically case managers for our families,” said Superintendent Tad Everett after the meeting. “And so they’ll connect them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and so we’re excited for that.”
When Becky Haas, director of student services, presented the initial proposal during the November board meeting, she said the ROE applies a $15 per-student fee for the district to enroll. The cost to the district — which has more than 3,200 students — would be in the range of $24,225 per semester. Those costs will be paid for through federal COVID-19 recovery grants.
One of the advantages of having the program run from the regional office is that so long as a family remains within Lee, Ogle or Whiteside counties, they can continue to receive services. One of the major challenges facing families requiring Nexus assistance is obtaining permanent housing; the support continues even should students enroll in a new school after the family finds a new home in the region.
The Nexus teams may work with a specific family for three to five months to help stabilize their situation, such as helping them acquire food, clothing, permanent shelter, childcare or healthcare. All the work by the Nexus teams are individualized and confidential.
Nexus was started by the regional office during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020-2021 to help address learning lag that was expected to develop for some students during the pandemic, which was borne out by state report card data.
The stated outcome of Nexus is to improve student attendance, which is the first step toward academic achievement. According to Illinois Report Card data, 16% of district students were categorized as being chronically absent, meaning they missed 10% of school days per school year. The state average for 2022 was 29.8%.