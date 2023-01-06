January 06, 2023
Dixon police arrest three in drug and weapons bust

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon police squad car is parked at the headquarters for police and fire.

Dixon police squad car is parked at the headquarters for police and fire. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON – Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon when police served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue.

Police recovered a firearm and methamphetamine in the incident.

All three were taken to the Lee County Jail, according to a news release from the Dixon Police Department.

Scott Vue

Scott Vue (Provided by Dixon Police Department)

Alexandra Moyer

Alexandra Moyer (Provided by Dixon Police Department)

Jason Manskey

Jason Manskey (Provided by Dixon Police Department)

Scott O. Vue, 45, the subject of the search warrant, faces five felony charges. The most serious is being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony that requires a mandatory jail sentence of six to 30 years upon conviction.

Vue also was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and for defacing the identification marks of a firearm.

Alexandra M. Moyer, 27, was charged with defacing the identifying marks on a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm without a FOID card.

Jason Manskey, 50, of Dixon, was charged with unlawful possession of meth.

Dixon police said the investigation is ongoing. People with information on the case are asked to call the department at 815-288-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 888-228-4488.

