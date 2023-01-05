Dixon moves forward pursuing $1 million grant for improvements on southwest side

DIXON – The city is going forward with applying for a state grant to fund $1 million in watermain improvements on the southwest side.

The Dixon City Council had a public hearing for the project in December, and the council approved a resolution applying for the community development block grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Tuesday.

Dixon would qualify because most of the residents who would benefit from the project are low- to middle-income families, said Matt Hansen, vice president of Willett, Hofmann and Associates, during the public hearing Dec. 19.

The watermain replacements would take place on Factory Street from Dodge Street to Sheridan Avenue, Dodge Street from Factory Street to Grace Avenue, West Ninth Street from Cummins Street to Sheridan Avenue, Cummins Street from West Ninth Street to Sheridan Avenue, Grace Avenue from Factory Street to Cummins Avenue, and Sheridan Avenue from Factory to Hunt streets.

The city had 14 water main breaks in that area, including two in the last month or so, Hansen said.

The scope of the project looks at replacing 3,970 feet of watermain and 1,500 feet of water service lines as well as installing seven hydrants and 31 mainline valves. The cost would be about $1.06 million and be fully covered by the grant.

Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said they’ve been trying to make more upgrades in the last few years on the southwest side, which was historically underserved. It will be a benefit to public infrastructure as well as relief for those residents, he said.