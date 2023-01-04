Waiting game for Sauk Valley’s members of Congress

Sauk Valley’s congressional delegates spent a second day in limbo amid the inconclusive votes for U.S. House speakership.

Eric Sorensen, Democrat elected to the 17th District, took to social media to express his consternation at the situation.

He said he had intended to take part in a meeting Thursday with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss funding for the district’s four commercial airports and the need to expand passenger rail.

“But until Republicans elect a Speaker, I can’t be sworn in and the work can’t get done,” Sorensen said on his Twitter account.

On Tuesday, Sorensen posed for a photo with family members who were in Washington, D.C. to attend what would normally be the ceremonial swearing in and photo opportunity.

That tweet from the first-time member-elect had been more optimistic. “Can’t wait to get to work for you!”

(The official swearing in is conducted by the Speaker and done en masse for the entire House.)

On Tuesday, Shaw Local News Network reported that Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria who will represent the redrawn 16th District once sworn in, was firmly behind Kevin McCarthy for the position of Speaker.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood appeared a Republican campaign event in mid-October in Dixon. (Troy Taylor)

“I believe he deserves the opportunity to lead our Republican majority. No one has worked harder to support Republicans and put us in the majority than Kevin McCarthy,” LaHood said in prepared statement sent Tuesday evening.

LaHood, who has represented the 18th District for the seven previous years, has been on the Ways & Means Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. In the 2022 election cycle, LaHood also was the National Republican Congressional Committee’s finance chair, putting him in charge of the House Republicans’ fundraising efforts.