January 04, 2023
Shaw Local
McCombie and city of Savanna blood drive collects 36 units

By Shaw Local News Network
SAVANNA — A Dec. 30 blood drive held by state Rep. Tony McCombie and the city of Savanna at the community’s fire department collected 36 units.

Of those 23 were whole blood units and 13 were Power Red Units (a single donation of two blood units).

The American Red Cross calculates that up to 108 lives can be saved by the amount donated.

“Thank you to all of our donors and volunteers at this holiday season blood drive,” said McCombie, in a news release. “We are all so grateful for those who respond to the constant need for blood donations, but especially at such a critical time of need.”

