Business update: Teens struggling with mental health issues can avail themselves of Rambling Counselor

STERLING – Teens in the Sauk Valley area struggling with mental health can now head to Northland Mall to find support. The Rambling Counselor LLC has partnered with State of Mind to provide an all-inclusive safe space for teens.

The group will meet the first and third Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. in the back of Elevated Beauty Supply. Mental health advocate KaciKay Johnston will facilitate the group.

Johnston has 13 years of experience as a social worker in numerous disciplines, including family advocacy, domestic violence, sexual assault and individuals with mental and developmental disabilities. However, her passion has always been helping kids and building communities.

“I am hoping to bridge the gap between mental health resources, advocacy and awareness,” Johnston said. “I want to rebuild that sense of belonging and community for these kids and the Sauk Valley area. That starts with bringing people together.”

Johnston hopes support groups will continue to grow in the area and is planning a non-profit to train adolescents interested in becoming future mental health advocates.

“It would be a way for these kids to give back through volunteering and to raise awareness for issues that are important to them so they can go on to enact real change in their communities,” Johnston said.

Visit the Rambling Counselor Facebook page for information.