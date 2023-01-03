Red Cross schedules first blood drives of 2023 in Sauk Valley, offers chance at Super Bowl trip

Persons who donate blood or platelets during January will be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is working with the American Red Cross to promote donations during National Blood Donor Month. The winner gets round-trip airfare to Phoenix, Arizona, hotel accommodations Feb. 10-13, access to pregame activities, tickets to official Super Bowl experience and a $500 gift card.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect,” said Manning in a news release.

To schedule a donation, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Paw Paw Elementary, 511 Chapman, Paw Paw.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Mama Ciminos, 104 Peoria Ave., Dixon.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dixon Family YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

Noon to 6 p.m., Jan. 19, St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road, Morrison.

1 to 6 p.m., Jan. 23, Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 25, Alegion-LCN, 1224 N. Main St., Princeton.

noon to 6 p.m., Jan. 31, Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy.