Board of education meeting dates for Lee, Whiteside, Carroll and Ogle schools

Here are the board of education meeting dates for public school districts in Lee, Whiteside, Carroll and Ogle counties.

Lee

Dixon Public Schools. 6 p.m., Administrative Center, 1335 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21.

Amboy CUSD 272. 6:30 p.m., junior high school cafeteria. Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 4 (retreat), March 16, April 20.

Ashton-Franklin-Center CUSD 275. 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19.

Paw Paw CUSD 271. 6 p.m. Paw Paw Media Center. Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20.

Steward ESD 220. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 167, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20.

Whiteside

Rock Falls High School. 7 p.m., Room 137. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20.

Sterling Public Schools. 7 p.m., Sterling High School library. Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, Aug. 9, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15, Dec. 20.

Rock Falls District 13. 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Feb. 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12.

East Coloma-Nelson. Rock Falls. 7 p.m. band room. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21.

Montmorency School. Rock Falls. 6:30 p.m. band room. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20.

Erie CUSD 1. 6:30 p.m. high school media center. Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 20, April 24, May 22, June 26.

Morrison CUSD 6. 6 p.m. district office. Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19.

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3. 6 p.m 79 Grove St., Prophetstown. Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, Dec. 27.

River Bend District. 6:30 p.m., district office, 1110 Third St.,, Fulton. Jan. 18, Feb. 22, March 22, April 19, May 17, June 21.

Carroll

West Carroll CUSD 314. 6 p.m., district office, Mount Carroll. Jan. 11, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21.

Eastland CUSD 308. 6:30 p.m. District board room, Shannon (except for Feb. 15, Media Center, Lanark). Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 28.

Chadwick-Milledgeville CUSD 399. 7 p.m. Milledgeville High School library. Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19.

Ogle

Byron CUSD 226. 6:30 p.m., high school meeting room, 696 N. Colfax St., Byron. Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22.

Creston CCSD 161. 7 p.m. Creston cafeteria. Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 20, April 24, May 22, June 26.

Eswood CCSD 269. 6 p.m., 304 Main St., Lindenwood. Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 22, June 19.

Forrestville Valley CUSD 221. 6:30 p.m.. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 28.

Kings CSD 144. 6 p.m., King’s library. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 20.

Meridian CUSD 223. 6:30 p.m., board room. Jan. 12, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 15.

Oregon CUSD 220. 6:30 p.m. District office. Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 20.

Polo CUSD 222. 6 p.m. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 26.

Rochelle High School. 5:30 p.m., board room. Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 20.

Rochelle CCSD 231. 7 p.m. Rochelle Middle School Media Center. Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13.