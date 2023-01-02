Sauk Valley boxers land titles in Illinois Silver Gloves competition

ROCK FALLS - Two young boxers recently won honors in the Illinois Silver Gloves competition in Rockford.

Secelia Nina Ann Russell and Damen Roman both became champions in their divisions for the tournament, which took place Dec. 17-18 at Flinn Middle School.

Secelia Nina Ann Russell recently won her division in the 2022 Illinois Silver Gloves boxing tournament in Rockford. (Submitted by Carlos Davila)

Russell landed the Silver Gloves title in the Girls Intermediate division, and she represented the AWDF/Silva Boxing Club Ministry at the Harvest Time Bible Church, 1802 Dixon Road, in Rock Falls.

The 14-year-old Challand Middle School student has been boxing for a little more than a year for the AWDF/Silva Boxing Club Ministry under the guidance of Head Coach Al Silva, Assistant Coach Jessie Prado and her dad/Assistant Coach Carlos L. Davila.

The gym opened its doors in October 2021, and it has an open-door policy for anyone wanting to check it out. The free ministry takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Roman, 9, represented Gladiator Boxing Club, 1112 W. LeFevre Road, in Sterling.

The Silver Gloves Regional tournament will take place Friday in Fremont, Nebraska.

Secelia Nina Ann Russell recently won her division in the 2022 Illinois Silver Gloves boxing tournament in Rockford. (Submitted by Carlos Davila)