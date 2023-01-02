2023 look ahead: Sauk Valley schools gear up for IHSA activities

There’s more than hoops, take-downs and the clatter of bowling pins going on in high school extracurriculars during the winter.
In fact, the Illinois High School Association’s activities calendar kicks into high gear starting in just a couple of weeks.
For schools in the Sauk Valley, the activities scene ranges from the competitive athleticism of cheerleading and dance to the academic challenges found in chess and scholastic bowl — and everything in between.
Music set the bar in 2022
Based on 2022 results, the focus for many area schools will likely again be on the music and drama competitions.
In the sweepstakes music category, which compiles all the results of solo, ensemble and band performances, Rock Falls took fifth overall in Class A, which is the second-highest enrollment tier. Its band placed fourth, squeezing in an appearance at the state girls basketball tournament between its competition performances.
But Rock Falls wasn’t alone. In Class B, Oregon took third on the strength of its band. In Class C, West Carroll was second overall and Forreston was fourth (after their bands tied for second) and Lanark was sixth (after placing second in vocals). In Class D, Milledgeville was third overall (after ranking third in band and vocals).
As for drama, Sterling won its 11th sectional title in group interpretation and continued its unbroken string of state qualifiers going back to 2014.
Calendar for 2023
The calendar starts with the competitive dance sectionals on Jan. 21. Sterling will have a team entered in the qualifying event at Washington High School.
Chess is on the board next, with sectionals scheduled for Jan. 28. Assignments haven’t yet been posted, but Sterling, Byron, and Stillman Valley are listed to compete.
The competitive cheerleading series also begins Jan. 28 with Fulton, Rochelle, Byron, Oregon, Erie-Prophetstown and Stillman Valley entered in the sectional at Belvidere North.
Speech individual event regionals will be Feb. 4. Byron, Fulton, Rock Falls, West Carroll and Sterling are entered at Freeport; Rochelle will host its own regional.
Music is organized differently. It is one of the largest state series among activities, with 356 member schools taking part across five enrollment classifications.
Instead of meeting at a single site, solo and ensemble competitions are held at various locations on March 4 and, similarly, organizational performances are scheduled April 14-15.
Bureau Valley, Rock Falls, Byron, Oregon, Stillman Valley, Amboy, Forreston, Fulton, Lanark, Morrison, Prophetstown, West Carroll, Newman Central Catholic and Milledgeville will be at Monmouth-Roseville on March 4 for solo and ensembles.
The bands from Bureau Valley, Fulton and Prophetstown will be at Kewanee — which had the top band in Class B in 2022 — on April 14-15 while Rock Falls, Byron, Oregon, Forreston, Lanark, West Carroll and Milledgeville will be at Stockton on April 14-15.
The Class 1A and 2A scholastic bowl regionals will be March 6, sectionals on March 11 and the state finals will be March 18 at Heartland Community College in Normal.
Regional assignments have not yet been posted, but Sauk Valley area schools that list scholastic bowl as an activity on their IHSA school page are Sterling, Newman Central Catholic, Dixon, Rock Falls, Oregon, Morrison, Polo, Prophetstown, Erie, Fulton, Amboy, Ashton-Franklin Center, Byron, Forreston, Rochelle, Stillman Valley, Milledgeville, Lanark, West Carroll and Bureau Valley.
Debate will be March 16-18 at Illinois State University. No Sauk Valley schools are listed among the 64 schools scheduled to compete.
Sterling will again serve as a host site for the March 17-18 sectionals in drama. Sterling is entered in contest play and group interpretation and Dixon in group interpretation. The state finals will be March 24-25 at Glenwood High School in Chatham.
Journalism and yearbook sectionals will be April 1 while the state finals will be April 21 at Heartland Community College in Normal. No Sauk Valley area schools participated last year.
Esports, which held its first state series in 2022, returns. Sectionals will be April 22 and state finals will be April 29. Newman Central Catholic, Morrison, Prophetstown have esports teams.
Bass fishing returns for its 15th season (including the COVID-19 truncated season in 2020). Assignments for the May 4 sections haven’t been made yet. But last year, Fulton, Bureau Valley, Polo, Erie-Prophetstown and Newman Central Catholic were at Mississippi River Pool 13 while Byron, Oregon and Stillman Valley were at Shabbona Lake. The state finals are scheduled for May 19-20 at Carlyle Lake in Carlyle.
Illinois High School Association
2023 Activities
Chronological schedule
January
21 — Competitive dance sectional
27-28 — Competitive dance state
28 — Chess sectional
28 — Competitive cheerleading sectional
February
3-4 — Competitive cheerleading state
4 — Speech individual event regional
10-11 — Chess state
11 — Speech individual event sectional
17-18 — Speech individual event state
March
4 — Music: solo and ensemble state
6 — Scholastic bowl regionals
11 — Scholastic bowl sectional
16-18 — Debate state
17-18 — Drama sectional
18 — Scholastic bowl state
24-25 — Drama state
April
1 — Journalism sectional
14-15 — Music: organizational state
21 — Journalism state
22 — esports sectional
29 — esports state
May
4 — Bass fishing sectional
19-20 — Bass fishing state
2023 schedule, by activity
Bass Fishing
Sectionals, May 4
State final, May 19-20
Carlyle Lake, Carlyle.
Chess
Sectionals, Jan. 28
State final, Feb. 10-11
Competitive Dance
Sectionals, Jan. 21
State final, Jan. 27-28
Bloomington Arena
Competitive Cheerleading
Sectionals, Jan. 28
State finals, Feb. 3-4
Bloomington Arena.
Debate
State finals, March 16-18
Illinois State University, Normal
Drama
Sectionals, March 17-18
State final, March 24-25
Glenwood High School, Chatham
Esports
Sectionals, April 22
State final, April 29
Journalism
Sectionals, April 1
State, April 21
Heartland Community College, Normal
Music
Solo-Ensemble state, March 4
Organization state, April 14-15
Scholastic Bowl
Class 1A-2A sectionals, March 11
Class 1A-2A state finals, March 18
Heartland Community College, Normal
Speech
Individual Event Regionals, Feb. 4
Individual Event Sectionals, Feb. 11
Individual Event State finals, Feb. 17-18
Peoria Civic Center
2022 roll of state champions
Competitive cheerleading. Small, Johnsburg; Medium, Crystal Lake Central; Lockport Township; Coed, Highland.
Chess. Lincolnshire Stevenson.
Speech individual event. Hinsdale South.
Music sweepstakes: AA Washington, A Chicago High School for the Arts, B Monmouth-Roseville, C Campbell Hill Trico, D Stockton.
Debate. Congressional, Naperville North; Lincoln-Douglas, Schaumburg; Policy, Northbrook Glenbrook North; Public Forum, Palatine Fremd.
Scholastic bowl. 1A Urbana University, 2A Aurora Illinois Math and Science Academy
Drama. Drama, Burbank Reavis; Group interpretation, Burbank Reavis.
Journalism. Huntley.
Esports. Rocket League, Normal Community West; NBA 2K, Normal Community West; Smash Bros. singles, Roselle Lake Park; Smash Bros. duo, Tinley Park Andrew.
Bass fishing. Joliet Catholic.