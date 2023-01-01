Sauk Valley development efforts progress in 2022

It was a big year for furthering development projects in the Sauk Valley.

Here’s a list of some of the major happenings that occurred in 2022 across the region.

Dixon Gateway Project

City officials and developers made headway on the Gateway Project, which broke ground in April.

[ Realizing the vision: Gateway Project breaks ground in Dixon ]

The project will develop 27 acres in the Interstate 88 corridor to bring a new hotel, gas station, restaurants and shops along South Galena Avenue across from Walmart between Keul and Bloody Gulch roads. Plans include the construction of a dozen buildings.

It’s being developed by Xsite Real Estate of Burr Ridge and Walsh Partners of Elmhurst. Xsite is the developer of Presidential Parkway Plaza, the four-building project north of Walmart along the south side of Keul Road. The city, the Lee County Industrial Development Association and Sauk Valley Bank are partners in the project.

The city will commit about $4 million in infrastructure work for the project, $3 million of that will be paid for by grants. The project is more than three years in the making after working with developers, landowners and state and local government officials.

Gateway is expected to create more than 600 jobs and generate $1 million a year in new tax revenue.

A tractor pulling a grade-leveling scraper moves across the property that is part of the Dixon Gateway Development along Illinois Route 26 and Keul Road on the south end of Dixon. The groundbreaking for the project was April 28. (Troy Taylor)

The Facility

The Dixon Park District finished construction on a “phase one” community center in Meadows Park.

[ The Facility opens, $1 million pledged for future aquatic center ]

Named “The Facility,” the $3 million building at 1312 Washington Ave. opened in August.

It houses two basketball courts with two automated volleyball nets and two batting cages, as well as a community room with a gaming system, an outdoor patio and the district’s administrative offices.

The district also has developed new youth programs for the center.

The district issued $2 million in general obligation bonds to help fund a Phase 1 facility to meet basic community needs that can be expanded in the future. The Dixon City Council approved donating $700,000 for the project.

Emma Nicklaus (left), 11 and Brooklyn Tegeler, 11, pass the volleyball back and forth during the opening ceremonies of Dixon Park District's Facility on Friday. The indoor facility accommodates volleyball and basketball courts, batting cages and other large-scale gatherings. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Northland Mall revitalization

The vintage-1973 mall at 2900 E. Lincolnway in Sterling was at 30% capacity when Brookwood Capital Advisors bought it in late January for $1.7 million.

Four months later, thanks to Brookwood’s model of providing six months’ free rent, 100% of the spaces either were filled or set to be filled, with signed, ironclad leases in hand.

The new locally owned businesses include boutiques, an arcade, a toy store, a coffee bar, clothing stores and a vintage resale shop.

National retailers Hobby Lobby signed a 10-year lease and is set to open in January in the former Bergner’s space on the west end, and Indiana-based Midwest Furniture recently opened Illinois Furniture and More in the former JCPenney east-end anchor location.

Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx and Big Lots also signed nonbinding letters of intent to join the mall lineup, Brookwood founder Ben Hamd said in May. Famous Footwear, which always locates with a T.J. Maxx, would come, too.

Cars are parked Wednesday in the lot in front of the south entrance to the Northland Mall in Sterling. (Troy Taylor)

[ Brookwood flips Northland Mall, makes $8.3 million on the sale ]

Sterling riverfront coming to life

The city of Sterling is making progress with the long-term goal of bringing the riverfront to life.

The city has been working to coordinate millions of dollars in local, grant and private funds toward environmental cleanup along the riverfront.

[ Sterling sets priorities for riverfront development ]

This year, Stanley Black & Decker completed underground remediation at the National site, the city cleaned up an underground tank as well as cleaned and demolished the former National wastewater treatment plant on the riverfront. The city also rehabilitated the former National training building to support future uses in the park area.

The Riverfront Commission also was formed to realize the future vision for the riverfront.

The Sterling Riverfront Commission is seeking the public’s input on ideas to revitalize the National and Lawrence Brothers buildings. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

RB&W Park

The Rock Falls City Council is devoting $250,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to restroom construction, which has been on the list of riverfront to-dos since development began in 2015 and likely will total about $500,000.

[ Rock Falls’ next big riverfront project: RB&W Park restrooms ]

The restrooms are “a huge undertaking with limited funds, and we thought that would be a good use of the ARPA funds,” Alderwoman Gabriella McKanna said in September.

The riverfront park has been growing for years, including an impressive lineup of events from musical acts to food truck Fridays, as well as the sculpture walk.

The next project will be a water feature for the park.