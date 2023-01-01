Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County filed Dec. 16-23

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Rock Falls Land LLC to Gold Hill Holdings LLC, one farmland parcel in Hume Township, $25,000.

⋅ Central Bank Illinois to Jason Marcus, 817 17th St., Fulton, $280,000.

⋅ Robert W. Snyder to Jacob J. and Emily A. Lengfelder, 310 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

⋅ Bradley H. Anderson to Keith David and Jaimee Sue Wetzell, 36 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $155,000.

⋅ Jennifer Grobe to Claudia Mendoza Serrano, 2005 21st Ave., Sterling, $132,000.

⋅ Timothy Doty to Patrick Doty, 18725 Sand Road, Fulton, $85,000.

⋅ United States Veterans Administration and Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Virgil Wersinger, 8096 Hazel Road, Morrison, $60,000.

⋅ James T. Wood Estate, Christopher L. Barnett, Dana Barnett Owens, Bridget L. Kurtz and Patrick J. and James M. Wood to Patrick J. Wood, 504 11th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ James T. Wood Estate, Christopher L. Barnett, Dana Barnett Owens, Bridget L. Kurtz and Patrick J. and James M. Wood to James M. Wood, 9340 Covell Road, Fulton, $290,741.

⋅ James T. Wood Estate, Christopher L. Barnett, Dana Barnett Owens, Bridget L. Kurtz and Patrick J. and James M. Wood to Barnett and Company, one parcel on Covell Road, $98,930.

⋅ Cindy S. Beyer, formerly Berry, to Cody Beyer, one parcel on Sixth Ave., Erie, $7,000.

⋅ Jacob J. and Emily Lengfelder to Melissa R. Gascoigne, 304 E. Seventh St., Rock Falls, $73,000.

⋅ GLRNK LLC Series 7 to NW Properties and Apartments, 520 19th Ave., Fulton, $75,000.

⋅ Moring Disposal Inc. to Allied Waste Transportation, 2110 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $964,800.

⋅ Larry and Sharon Moring to Moring Disposal, 2110 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Larry Sharon LLC to Larry and Sharon Moring, 2110 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Paige R. Peugh to Eric J. Fisher, 604 W. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $128,500.

⋅ Greg and Marcella A. Lee to Emily Gale Kullerstrand and Joshua Adams, 2001 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $88,000.

⋅ James and Tammy Marks to Carmen Gamez, 505 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, $67,000.

⋅ Jerimiah G. and Jordan A. Johnston to Dustin J. and Kelly M. Wilkinson, 800 Sunset Drive, Morrison, $194,500.

⋅ Joyce I. Preston to Kenneth E. and Yvonne F. Griffin, 1817 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $117,500.

⋅ Mark S. and Pamela S. Vandersnick to Shawn Hudson, 2202 Myrtle St., Rock Falls, $162,000.

⋅ Shawn Devaraj to Jacob D. Delong, 1402 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $115,000.

⋅ Eula M. Chriest to Samantha Nowack, 200 S. Grove St., Tampico, $65,000.

⋅ Thomas P. Locke to Christina M. Bystry Trust, 20063 Pennington Road, Sterling, $3,000.

⋅ ENR Farms LLC to Jolene E. and John E. Mueller, two parcels on Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $1,615,835.

⋅ ENR Farms LLC to Stacey W. and Tonda R. Mueller, one parcel each on Lyndon Road and Hurd Road, Prophetstown, $2,915,300.

⋅ Ruth V. Feilhauer, now Heflebower, to Paul D. Jensen, 16918 Tampico Road, Sterling, $168,000.

⋅ Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ellen E. Peterson, 707 W. 13th St., Sterling, $76,000.

⋅ Georgene Bradford to Denise Janssen, 8919 Meredosa Road, Albany, $0.

⋅ Marjorie Little Estate, Rose Miller and Paul, David M., John and Debbra Little to John Little, 401 W. Fourth St., Tampico, $0.

⋅ Marian Landheer to Brian Lee and Angela Marie Stewart, 16273 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $227,000

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Peter J. and Dylan P. Harkness to Sterling K. LLC, one parcel in Sterling Township, $44,865.

⋅ Darrell L. Mount and Aleatha Carter to Roger E. Mount, 1015 Charles St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ David E. Adolph to Matthew D. and Justine R. Reinhart, 22939 Hillsdale Road, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Bruce A. Woods Trust to Nicole E. Schneeberger and Aarik L. Woods, 400 N. Fourth St., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Irene R. and Thomas R. Smith Trust to Linda Roesslein, 1607 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Ralph D. Neiderhiser Trust to David A. Olsen, 708 18th Ave., Fulton, $40,000.

⋅ Buford R. Linn Trust to Christina F. and Sawn N. Bahrs, 309 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $127,900.

⋅ Schmitt Family Trust, Ivan L. Schmitt, trustee, to JL Acres LLC, one parcel on Freeport Road, Sterling, $204,000.

⋅ Schmitt Family Trust, Ivan L. Schmitt, trustee, to JL Acres LLC, 17808 Freeport Road, Sterling, $196,000.

⋅ Marsha L. Rippon Family Trust to ROI Capital LLC, 419 13th Ave., Fulton, $15,000.

Deed

⋅ Rickie H. Preston Estate to Daniel and Roberta Witmer, 1707 and 1711 W. Third St., Sterling, $17,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jeff A. Balder to Benedikt Nicolai Duran, 2571 W. Shaw Road, Brooklyn, $150,000.

⋅ Diana Elana Cornwell and Karl Joseph, Violet Agnes and Violet Giannetto Kastner to Alan Hopp, 817 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $110,000.

⋅ Joan Hudson to Aaron R. Robertson, 918 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $135,000.

⋅ James R. and Tommy G. Massey to Stacie and Marla Freil, 240 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $0.

⋅ Barbara Gehant and Kim Pohl to Dennis G. Gehant, 2035 Shaw Road, Amboy, $64,500.

⋅ Michael D. and Lisa Janes to Kaleels Clothing and Printing LLC, 113 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $120,000.

⋅ Thomas J. and Robert L. Wright Jr. and Donna Miller to Sauk Valley Properties LLC, 318 Spruce St., Dixon, $80,000.

⋅ Bradley M. and Donna R. Kristufek to Martin and Gloria Garcia, block 1, lot 97, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,500.

⋅ Thomas J. Trierweiler Jr. to Danilo M. and Dolor F. Intud, block 6, lot 74, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,000.

⋅ Terry and Kathleen McCallister to Bernard and Deborah Paul, 957 W. Fell Road, Brooklyn, $120,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Zachary T. and Brittany Fullmer to Gustavo Martinez and Sonia Ortiz, 29, lot 254, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $6,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Frank W. Zimmerman to Elizabeth M. Wagner and Iria K. Pico, 9640 N. Girl Scout Road, Byron, $185,000.

⋅ Nathan A. Waugh to Lonnie D. and Debra K. Waugh, 215 S. Hickory St., Stillman Valley, $117,500.

⋅ Richard E. and Nancy Voland to Douglas B. and Vickie D. Jones, 716 Kaskaskia Dr., Dixon, $10,000.

⋅ Nancy D. Doctor to Tellus Demetra LLC, one parcel on Lowell Park Road, Dixon, $633,520.

⋅ Margaret Fair to Alyssa A. Nelson, 427 E. Fourth St., Byron, $159,900.

⋅ Spender L. and Karen A. Hayden to TZ Huber Inc., one parcel on Currency Court, Rochelle, $262,000.

⋅ David W. and John F. Safanda to Charles H. Payne, one parcel in Monroe Township, $280,000.

⋅ Thomas R. and Lori J. Brown to Michael E. and Lacinda S. Bunger Irrevocable Trust, Michael E. Bunger, trustee, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $109,733.

⋅ Dan Luepkes to Michael E. and Lacinda S. Bunger Irrevocable Trust, Michael E. Bunger, trustee, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $103,692.

⋅ Richard R. and Doris J, Kennay to Aaron Smith, 1024 White Pine Drive, Dixon and one parcel in Taylor Township, $600,000.

⋅ The late Charles W. and Phyllis J. Dilbeck by heirs to Kenneth A. and Melissa K. Dilbeck, 600 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $90,000.

⋅ Daniel S. Duarte to Collin Greenfield Jr., 15917 W. Harper Road with one other parcel in Forreston, $29,650.

⋅ Charles and Breanna P. While, also Hoffman, to Michael L. Jones, 301 Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $129,000.

⋅ Robert Thomas and Nancy Linda Tuten to Brandie L. McLain, 309 W. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $88,500.

⋅ Katie and Brett Hollewell to Corydon Ray Spratt and Katherine D. Rundall, 208 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $135,000.

⋅ Brian J. Ross to Lindsey Broadway, 507 S. First Ave., Forreston, $36,000.

⋅ Kathy S. Aurand to Terrence M. Van Arkel, one parcel on South Park Drive, Byron, $3,400.

⋅ Robert Saul to Breanna P. and Charles C. While II, 295 W. Margaret Fuller Road, Oregon, $189,900.

⋅ Juniper Mortgage TRA, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1885 N. Daysville Road, Oregon, $125,780.

⋅ Nicolo and Kimberly Venezia to Victoria Porter, 621 Cranbrook Lane, Mt. Morris, $180,000.

⋅ Dylan Blackburn to Chance E. Doane and Annie M. Bettenhausen, 212 and 214 Minnesota Drive, Dixon, $1,000.

⋅ Moring Disposal Inc. to Allied Waste Transportation Inc., five parcels in Forreston Township, $749,369.

⋅ Sorensen Rock River Property LLC to Sue Frances Elston and John Dale Rogner, 6214 S. Lost Nation Road and two other parcels in Dixon, $355,000.

⋅ Abbigail R. and Michael A. Schneiderman to Benjamin P. Stake, 11366 N. state Route 26, Forreston, $220,000.

⋅ Mitchell W. and Kimberly Lynn Montgomery to Chester and Paula Marszalek, 1504 Westgate Court, Rochelle, $439,900.

⋅ Monte L. Enoch to Monty L. Enoch and 147 Rochelle LLC, 147 and 161 E. Second Ave., Rochelle and two parcels in Flagg Township, $1,425,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Kable News Co. Inc. and Kable Product Services Inc. to Mt. Morris Economic Development Corp., 16 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Ludewig Trust 92, Harlan P. Ludewig, trustee, to Makayla E. and Brittan C. Devries, 15016 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, $2,000,00.

⋅ Charles L. and Brenda S. Smith Trust 2013, Charles L. and Brenda S. Smith, trustees, to Arnold D. and Marilyn A. Diehl, 711 N. Division Ave., Polo, $105,900.

⋅ Coils Family Irrevocable Trust, Teresa J. Adams, trustee, to Patricia Romo, 821 N. Main St., Rochelle, $110,400.

⋅ LFC and EHC Trust 298, Donna L. Weber and Everett E. Colbert Jr., trustees, to Brian S. Colbert, three parcels in Byron Township, $0.

⋅ C.A. Cliffe Trust 101, Catherine A. Cliffe, trustee, to JTS Equipment LLC, 409 Linda Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Executors deeds

⋅ Estate of the late John Arthur Bartelt by executor to Ronald J. Bartelt, 302 S Congress Ave., Polo, $75,000.

⋅ Estate of the late Connie K. Rivera by executor to Christine Salazar, 6721 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $90,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office