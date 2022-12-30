Schools’ response to COVID-19 remained a prominent issue throughout 2022

COVID-19′s effects on schools was a constant concern and real operational problem at the start of 2022.

By the end of the second week of January, Dixon Public Schools canceled class, calling it an emergency day.

How public schools addressed COVID-19 in the opening months of the year – and the political fallout from it – was one of the most notable stories in education during 2022.

There was insufficient staff available to keep the school running after seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Even before that, the district was rejiggering bus schedules because there weren’t enough drivers, some extracurriculars were being called off, and at Washington School, the preschool was put on adaptive pause because of a post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak.

Reagan Middle School had been on adaptive pause rolling into the holiday.

“While I understand the community has different views on how [COVID-19] should be handled, I am extremely concerned about not having the requisite staff available to continue in-person learning if we let down our guard at all,” Superintendent Margo Empen said.

Contact tracer Kathie Whalen scans in a vial from a tester in January at Sterling High School. Because of the surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Sterling Public Schools is trying to hire additional contact tracers to take the burden off existing staff. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

At Sterling Public Schools, the teachers approached the board of education with a list of concerns as they shouldered the burden of taking on additional class loads, remote learning requirements and sick days lost because of absences required by contact tracing or the need to care for family members under quarantine.

“They have sat in their car and shed tears on cold mornings … yet they come every day with minds full of worry, concern and hope with the best interest of students in mind,” English instructor Darwin Nettleton said to the board of education.

“We asked them to roll up their sleeves,” said Superintendent Tad Everett, supporting amendments to the unions’ collective bargaining agreements to keep the school operating. “They are worn.”

Sterling had layers of mitigations, including being one of the few high schools in the state that could offer SHIELD testing and weekly testing routines for students. In a memo to parents, Everett said while a district-wide adaptive pause seemed unlikely, they were still preparing for temporary classroom or building shutdowns.

In Ogle County, the Illinois Department of Public Health was tracking outbreaks at six schools going back to mid-December.

Yet, vaccination rates among school-aged children in the Sauk Valley lagged behind state averages amid the outbreaks. In the Sauk Valley, only about 10% of children ages 5 to 11 were vaccinated, while the state average was 21%. For Sauk Valley students ages 12 to 17, about 40% were vaccinated, compared to the state figure of 57%.

Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DaVore speaks to a crowd of supporters Friday, June 17, 2022 in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The legal front

Opposition to COVID-19 mitigations – including masking and the quarantine provisions required by Gov. JB Pritzker’s Aug. 4 executive order – started when parents and others protested before local school boards.

About 60 marched outside Dixon Public Schools’ meeting when it approved the requirements as mandated by the governor’s executive order. District attorney Tim Zollinger said the district didn’t have a choice but to adhere to them.

Greenville attorney Thomas DeVore – who had unsuccessfully challenged other COVID-19 mandates issued by the governor – filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of parents against 145 school districts, Fulton and Erie among them.

Oral arguments in a consolidated lawsuit were made before Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grinschow in mid-January.

“The plaintiffs have a right to insist the students not be excluded from school and denied their right to an in-person education, except as provided by law,” the lawsuit said.

The Illinois Education Association filed a motion to dismiss.

Grinschow noted the public interest in the case, including a large number of emails received by the court — which were turned over to the U.S. Marshal’s office for review.

On Feb. 4, Grinschow issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the rules.

The response among schools differed. Dixon schools fell in line with the districts that were named as defendants in the suit and complied with the new order. Rock Falls High School was among those that kept the mitigations in place, citing legal counsel that said the order only applied to those named in the lawsuit (the district shifted its position after the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules on Feb. 15 voted against renewing Illinois Department of Public Health requirements).

Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for appeal and a motion for an emergency stay.

On Feb. 23, DeVore announced his candidacy to seek the Republican nomination for attorney general.

The Illinois Supreme Court declined to hear the state’s appeal, saying in a 5-2 vote the issue was moot because of the legislature’s JCARS vote.

On Feb. 28, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines and Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order lifting the mask requirement for schools. By then, CDC data showed most counties in Illinois were considered low or moderate transmission areas.

“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” Pritzker said.

On April 1, a state appellate court would not block enforcement of the administration’s mandate that certain categories of public employees be vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

The issue of paid administrative leave for fully vaccinated school employees was resolved in April when Pritzker signed a house bill into law. Pritzker had vetoed an earlier bill because it also applied to unvaccinated employees.

In August, much of the class action lawsuit was finally resolved when most of the districts named asked to be removed because the situation for mask mandates.

Well before the spring was in full swing, “masks optional” became the new catch phrase to reflect the change in mitigations in schools. Administrators were quick to establish policies that did not tolerate bullying or peer pressure of people who chose to continue to wear masks in the school setting.

Alicia Oleson snaps a picture of her two daughters Delilah (left), 7 and Laynie, 9 during a welcoming of students and parents to Madison School in Dixon in August. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Start of 2022-23

Schools were still required to approve return-to-school plans — if they wanted to qualify for the balance of their COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. Department of Education.

On top of that, the governor’s office wanted schools to prepare for the latest viral threat: the emerging mpox.

Most schools decided on enacting protocols suggested by the CDC, which were mostly concerned with the steps for re-integrating students after they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Most centered on students or staff exhibiting any of those symptoms that were being referred to in some quarters as the “big three” – fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

The main objective of the new rules was to eliminate the contact tracing scenarios that would keep kids who were not symptomatic out of class. “Some of our kids were out forever because of someone positive in their homes,” said Pam Capes, president of the Sterling Public Schools board.

Another change: Sterling would no longer be a SHIELD testing site, now that at-home tests provided by the federal government and those commercially available were prevalent.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton makes a point about improvements in education during a campaign stop in August at the Whiteside County Democratic Headquarters in Rock Falls. (Troy Taylor)

Campaign issue

Pritzker’s record of rolling executive orders was the centerpiece of DeVore’s campaign for secretary of state, often addressing the “tyranny” from the executive branch in bypassing the state legislature when enacting COVID-19 rules. DeVore won the GOP primary but lost to Raoul in the general election in November.

In the governor’s race, criticism of the state’s COVID-19 was just one element of state Sen. Darren Bailey bid for the GOP nomination. Bailey, a farmer from Xenia who had announced his campaign in February 2021, drew early support for challenging Pritzker’s executive order in court and for once refusing to wear a mask during the General Assembly. He overcame early frontrunner Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin to gain the Republican nomination.

In the general election, the message became more refined, however, especially after the mask mandates were lifted. On the issue of education, Bailey focused on Chicago’s underperforming schools.

Pritzker’s campaign was largely focused on fiscal issues, such as balancing the budget and credit upgrades for the state, leaving running mate Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton to stump on education.

Pritzker won reelection, defeating Bailey, 2.25 million to 1.74 million votes.

In his concession speech, Bailey said to Pritzker: “You need to be better for our children. And you need to be better for our grandchildren.”

Sterling fans show their excitement during lots of sports action at the high school in September. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Students in transition

Educational professionals expressed concern for the emotional and mental health of students, including their social development, at the outset of the initial lockdowns in 2020.

As classes got underway in 2021-22, addressing learning lag was a priority for schools.

Tracking student achievement in core classes – math and English – was used as a means of establishing baselines and strategies for interventions when needed.

But anecdotal accounts indicated two groups of students at the start of 2021-22 that had the biggest challenge in transitioning to in-person learning: those entering third grade that had missed out on those “first year” experiences and those entering high school that missed their formative junior high development, including their introduction to extra-curricular activities.

While the broad application of “remote learning” has lost its luster in academic circles, the same online tools that were used to limp through the lockdown period of the pandemic are being employed in areas of credit recovery, advanced placement learning and instances when classes can’t be in session, like weather emergencies.

Rio Salas of Rock Falls kicks back and enjoys the comfort of one of the study pods in Sauk Valley College's library in April. The school used COVID relief funds to buy the pods. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

What’s ahead?

Coping with the transmission of virus borne illnesses is now a more routine part of school operations, with procedures firmly established.

COVID-19 transmission rates in northwest Illinois spiked into the high range on several occasions, but there seemed to be few disruptions to normal operations. And while schools reported an uptick in respiratory and flu-like illnesses among students in late autumn, again, in-person learning continued apace.

In many ways, 2022 was a period of transition and uncertainty, said Superintendent Chris Tennyson for the Regional Office of Education 47 for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties in October.

“Last year was important to us as educators to get back in the classroom,” he said. “We were having to balance learning loss with concerns parents had about health.”

Data reported in the Illinois Report Card showed alarming trends across the board in learning lag and chronic absenteeism, while some districts reported greater instances of tardiness among their student bodies.

The heightened sense of alarm about COVID-19 has diminished. But the many challenges faced by students that emerged during 2022 will certainly be with local educators for the long haul.