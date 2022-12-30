Lee County wins economic development grant

DIXON – Lee County recently won a federal economic development grant that will go toward industrial expansion efforts south of Rochelle.

The Lee County Board partnered with the Black Hawk Hills Regional Council and Lee-Ogle Enterprise Zone to apply for a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to do a comprehensive study of the Rochelle-Steward development area.

The study will total $250,000 with $125,000 from the grant, $75,000 from the county and $50,000 from the enterprise zone.

Part of the planning grant will go toward a road study to determine industrial routes that will be built in the project area.

“We’re looking forward over the next year to be working with consultants to do the study around that area and determine the best routing for industrial traffic in and around Steward south of Rochelle,” Lee County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said.

For several years, the City of Rochelle and Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corp. have been investing millions of dollars building up infrastructure and expanding the city’s rail system south into Lee County, opening around 1,000 acres of land near Steward for new development.

The study will include looking at transportation conditions and trends. It will also examine workforce needs, engineering designs, and traffic routing and congestion.

“This area has Village of Steward and other rural Lee County residents concerned, and our hope is that a thorough process can produce a plan to mitigate concerns and find a successful development plan,” according to the project proposal introduced in May. “The project’s output will address many vital aspects of managing growth in and around the Northeast Lee County corner gradually becoming part of the City of Rochelle. Through this, we hope to continue to make our region more competitive for industrial expansion as we follow a deliberate planning process to get the best results.”