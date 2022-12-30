Dolly tribute act one of 2022’s biggest hits

“Y’all!”

Dolly Parton tribute artist Karen Hester greeted the crowd at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds with such a friendly wave and wholesome wave – well, you’d think the clock had turned back to the country star’s heyday in the mid-1970s.

Looking like Dolly is one thing. Sounding like her is another.

Yet, Hester’s renditions of “Jolene,” “9 to 5″ and “I Will Always Love You” made it clear this was no ordinary tribute act.

Selecting the year’s best entertainment from among the offerings is no easy trick.

That’s especially true when many of the acts that graced Sauk Valley stages were tributes large and small.

But the full grandstand that cheered and clapped made it clear Hester’s performance, which also included her band singing hits by Elvis Presley and Bon Jovi, was as noteworthy as it was praiseworthy.

Hester’s performance as Dolly has received great acclaim. She was the 2021 winner of the E! Clash of the Cover Bands. She lived up to the billing.

Here’s some of the other top entertainment moments during 2022:

Million dollar drama

The touring cast of the Tony Award-winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet” appeared at the Dixon Theatre. The show re-created the famous 1956 studio jam session that featured Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Inspired by a true event, you might say. But it was how we certainly could imagine how such a meeting might go.

Celebrating acceptance

The music of Invisible Cartoons and two drag shows highlighted Dixon’s first Pride Festival. There were more than 50 vendors and hundreds of attendees in this LGBTQ+ celebration.

Headliners

A summer musical about New York City newsboys brought energy to the summer theater scene. Woodlawn Arts Academy presented Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” in late June at Mathis Theatre at Sauk Valley Community College. The cast included students in grades four through eight.

Times Two

The same weekend Hester graced the stage in Morrison, Dixon Theatre hosted a group of New York City musicians performing as “Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience.” The band performed Foreigner’s greatest hits, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Feels Like the First Time” and the show’s title track, “Double Vision.”

No strings attached

Sirena Huang originally was booked before the COVID-19 lockdown, before the violinist was earning gold on the competition circuit. The musician is one of the world’s best players in the under-30 age group. She served as the guest soloist, playing Dvorak’s Violin Concerto, when the Clinton Symphony Orchestra performed in the autumn at Sterling’s Centennial Auditorium.

Street fair’s growing influence

The ninth annual Street Fair by Rosbrook Studio brought more than 50 musicians to Dixon stages.

Pretty in pink

The headliners who performed on the Stella Main Stage during the Petunia Festival were Dexter O’Neal and the Funk Yard, Travis Denning, Too Fighters and Too Hype Crew. Sunday afternoon’s show featured Petunia Festival mainstay Lyle Grobe Rhythm Ramblers. The festival served as a breakout gig for Dixon cover band Class Field Trip.

Mystic energy

If you can mesmerize a college student, you’re doing something right. Although the audience was small compared with many of the performances listed here, there was no denying that Christopher Carter brought a unique show to Sauk Valley Community College.

Music under the stars

The Sterling Municipal Band performed almost weekly, starting in June at Grandon Civic Center. The summer concert series included acts of musical variety, ranging from Mariachi Camprianos to the Josh Duffee Orchestra.