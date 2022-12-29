5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Rock out 2022 with The Prophecy Show

The clock is ticking down. We’ll be waving goodbye to 2022 with mixed feelings. But there’s still time to do a few fun things before we hang a new calendar on the wall. So here’s 5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley.
1 Sounds of the season. The Prophecy Show, a group of classically trained musicians that provides renditions of holiday rock music in a tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dixon Theatre. This is the 13th season of the group’s touring production, which includes costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog. Tickets start at $30.
2 Let’s go skating, Part 1. The ice rink at Dixon’s Page Park opened Monday. Skate rentals are available on a first-time, first-served basis. A new addition are the lights under the ice that illuminate the rink after sunset. Parking is available near the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts at 1028 Palmyra St., The National Guard Armory at 412 W. Everett St. or Dixon High School at 315 Lincoln Statue Drive.
3 Let’s go skating, Part 2. Morrison Winter Park had its grand opening Tuesday at Waterworks Park, 503 W. Winfield St., Morrison. The park usually is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but weather conditions may require it to close. The sledding hill is available as conditions permit.
4 Exploring sisterhood through art. “Marks Made: A Two Woman Art Exhibition,” is on display 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. The gallery exhibits the works of Dixon natives Sydni Reuban and Heather Shore, who shared the same teacher.
5 New Year’s Eve Lights. Catch some holiday lights on Saturday, the closing night of 2022. First, there’s the Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Tickets for adults cost $8. Buying tickets in advance at qcgardens.com is recommended. There also is a free option, the Festival of Lights at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park. It’s open 5 p.m. to midnight.
