Sheriff: Woman dies after being struck by car in rural Fulton

FULTON - A woman was killed after being struck by a car in rural Fulton Sunday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.
At 6 p.m., Whiteside County deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash on state Route 84 south of Covell Road in rural Fulton, and they determined that a vehicle traveling northbound struck a pedestrian, Booker said in a news release Monday.
The woman was taken to MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton and was pronounced dead.
“At this time the Identity of the female is unknown, and it is believed she is not from the area,” Booker said.
The crash remains under investigation.