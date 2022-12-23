Dangerous conditions: Sheriff’s office warns of drivers stranded on county roads

DIXON - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of dangerous road conditions and drivers being stranded without available tow trucks.

The department released a statement Friday morning in the wake of hazardous travel during the winter storm, which is bringing gusty winds, snow drifts, low visibility and subzero temperatures across the Sauk Valley.

“We now have multiple vehicles that are stuck in the middle of the roadways. At this time no tow truck agencies that are near those vehicles are coming out,” according to the statement.

“We hope that you take this information very seriously when we say you could be stranded for an extended amount of time.

“Townships are reporting vehicles stuck in the middle of the road, and now they are not able to plow.

“County Highway is also dealing with the same issues stating that it could be hours before they can get tow trucks to some of these vehicles.”

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to stay off of county roads if they must travel.

“All county roads are impassable. The county highway department is out plowing. If you must travel, stay on state highways and please be safe,” according to the department.